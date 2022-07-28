Werner Enterprises reaches $150 million settlement over fatal Texas crash

Werner Enterprises has reached a $150 million settlement with the parents of two children who died in a crash involving a Werner semitrailer truck near the northeast Texas city of Sulphur Springs in 2020.

In a news release and comments to the Omaha World-Herald on Thursday, the transportation and logistics company based near Papillion disputed the parents’ allegations that the Werner semi driver was at fault. Werner pointed to investigating officers’ findings placing no fault on Werner or its driver.

A police report provided by Werner stated that the crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on May 24, 2020. The report said a 2008 Saturn Outlook was parked in an eastbound driving lane on Interstate 30.

Three adults, including the driver, exited the SUV while the children remained inside. The eastbound Werner semi, identified as a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia 125, struck the SUV, resulting in the children’s deaths.

In an email, Werner attorney Michael Peterson said the company’s driver was traveling below the 75 mph speed limit at 68 mph and tried to avoid the parked SUV.

“The circumstances of this tragic accident were set in motion by the decision to park a vehicle on a highway in the lane of travel, as indicated in the investigating officer’s report,” Nathan Meisgeier, executive vice president and chief legal officer at Werner, said in the release.

Meisgeier said Werner chose to settle with the family to avoid one of the “nuclear verdicts” leveled against corporate defendants in Texas and across the country.

“Werner believes it prudent to resolve this case, to bring closure for the family affected by this tragic accident and to protect Werner, its employees, and its shareholders,” he said. “Our sincere prayers and condolences remain with the family.”

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission posted on Werner’s website Thursday, the company wrote that it’s liable for $10 million of the settlement. Werner’s insurers will pick up the rest.