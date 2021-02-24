Westmont Elementary school conducts Feel the Love Fridays

One school in the Springfield Platteview Community Schools is doing its part to show appreciation to staff.

Westmont Elementary School is hosting Feel the Love Fridays in February in an effort to make staff feel special.

It is no secret that students and teachers have had several obstacles to deal with this year due to the pandemic — schedule changes, mask wearing, changes to recess, physical distancing, plexiglass and sanitizing.

“My Building Leadership Team and I are trying to do everything we can to support the staff through it all and have some fun while doing it,” Westmont Principal Melissa Hasty said in an email.

Hasty said the year began with giving staff gift bags filled with things to help get the year started: soap, mints, colored pens and healthy snacks.

In October, a choice board of self care activities was offered to teachers. Teachers earned a chance to win a fall basket for completing self care activities they accomplished.

Westmont also had its annual “December Holipalooza” with dress up days, treats, a gift exchange and a trivia week.