Whitted Approved as Papillion Police Chief

In comments to the Times, Whitted talked about the challenges facing police after a year of nationwide protests and call for reform.

“We took a lot of things to heart. We know there are a lot of people who do not trust the police. Now, obviously, we must keep our officers safe. But if you have to adjust training or do different training, then we will look at that. There’s a lot of people who do not understand the difficulties of being a police officer, so we have to get out the message of what it takes,” he said.

Whitted said he will keep the department up to date in training, equipment and “best practices.” He emphasized not only increasing diversity but creating a proper mindset for the police and public alike.

“I think I am somebody that is fair and energetic, and I like to think that I am someone who can really impress on people community policing. We are there with our current shift, but as we grow and get new officers, we will have to work together to enculturate them in that style,” he said.

“Papillion is a very special place, and so is the police department, so I feel extremely blessed and honored to have been afforded this opportunity. I’m looking forward to finishing my career here, and work with my staff and officers to continue to do great things.”