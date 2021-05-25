Whitted Approved as Papillion Police Chief

Christiaan Whitted was officially sworn in as the new Papillion Police Chief by Mayor David Black at last Tuesday’s Papillion City Council meeting.
Whitted, 52, was formally nominated by Black and approved unanimously by the council. He is a 27-year veteran of the Papillion Police Department.
“It’s beyond comprehension, quite honestly. It has been a long-time goal of mine. You never know if it’s going to come to reality, but when it did, it was a very, very special moment to be told you are taking the helm,” Whitted said in an interview before the meeting.
Black said the civil service process to find a new chief was intensive, beginning with 20 applicants whittled down to five. Candidates went through multiple interviews and background checks conducted by a “vast scope of professionals,” including representatives from: Sarpy and Douglas County sheriff’s departments; the Lincoln, Omaha, Blair, and UNO/UNMC police departments; the Nebraska State Patrol; the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center; the Fraternal Order of Police; and city officials.
“It was not quick and simple for Chris or the others, I think they are glad that it is over. But, again, just to let you know the level of professional scrutiny that Chris received,” Black said.
In his resolution to the board, the mayor wrote “Christiaan Whitted is a police executive committed to community-oriented policing, organizational culture and contemporary best practices for a progressive police department. Whitted is focused on creating unique community collaborations to reduce crime, foster safe environments, build cohesive teams, and enhance quality of life issues.”
Whitted has held every position at the Papillion Police Department. Beginning as an officer in 1993, he worked road patrol, investigations, SWAT Team, and as a training instructor. He became a narcotics detective in 1997. Promoted to sergeant in 1999, he served as a patrol supervisor for more than five years. In 2004, he became a lieutenant and part of the command staff. He has been an Interim Chief twice.
In addition, Whitted has been in the U.S. Army Reserve for 33 years. He is a lieutenant colonel, specializing in nuclear installation security. He is also the recipient of the Bronze Star for his service in Iraq. Further, he is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and a master of science degree in justice administration and crime management from Bellevue University
After the vote, Whitted addressed the council and the attendees, who were predominantly family, friends, and members of the police department.
“I could not be more honored and privileged to lead you, to work with you, and continue to make the Papillion Police Department a shining beacon of what it means to be empathetic and honest law enforcement officers that truly care about its citizens. Who aren’t afraid to go and protect and serve, but also do things just a little differently,” Whitted said.
In comments to the Times, Whitted talked about the challenges facing police after a year of nationwide protests and call for reform.
“We took a lot of things to heart. We know there are a lot of people who do not trust the police. Now, obviously, we must keep our officers safe. But if you have to adjust training or do different training, then we will look at that. There’s a lot of people who do not understand the difficulties of being a police officer, so we have to get out the message of what it takes,” he said.
Whitted said he will keep the department up to date in training, equipment and “best practices.” He emphasized not only increasing diversity but creating a proper mindset for the police and public alike.
“I think I am somebody that is fair and energetic, and I like to think that I am someone who can really impress on people community policing. We are there with our current shift, but as we grow and get new officers, we will have to work together to enculturate them in that style,” he said.
“Papillion is a very special place, and so is the police department, so I feel extremely blessed and honored to have been afforded this opportunity. I’m looking forward to finishing my career here, and work with my staff and officers to continue to do great things.”
In other council news:
- The “Papillion Days” discounted carnival ticket presale begins June 1 and runs through June 12. The wristbands are $20 and are available online at Papilliondays.org. They are available for Thursday and Sunday only.
- Deputy City Administrator Phil Green and Assistant City Attorney Carla Risko have graduated from Leadership Sarpy.
The council also passed ordinances and resolutions that:
- Amended the 2020-2021 Fiscal Budget.
- Reduced the aggregate insurance requirement for fireworks displays from a $5 million aggregate to a $1 million aggregate.
- Approved the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency’s proposed FY2021-2022 budget.
- Call for $790,000 Highway Allocation Fund Pledge Refunding Bonds, Series 2011B
- Approved an amendment to the applications for a “License to Sell Permissible Fireworks at Retail” for both the Papillion-La Vista South Legion and the Fraternal Order of Eagles for the summer 2021 selling season.