World War II veteran in Papillion ready to celebrates 101st birthday

Bill Harrington almost didn’t make it to 101.

The retired Air Force colonel could have bought the farm any number of times during his 50 combat missions as navigator of a B-24 flying over southern France, Germany and Austria during the last year of World War II.

Maybe it could have ended on June 26, 1944, when flak from anti-aircraft batteries knocked out one of his engines on a mission near Vienna. That day, he also watched two planes on his left get shot down and spiral to earth. His own plane limped back to home base in Tunisia.

“Believe me,” Harrington wrote in his diary, “the fellows got out and kissed the ground and thanked the good Lord to be on Mother Earth.”

On Feb. 2, Harrington — who was born as the world recovered from World War I and the Spanish flu pandemic, lived through the Great Depression and World War II as a young man and the Cold War in middle age — was honored on his 101st birthday at Papillion Manor, the retirement home where he lives.

“I have no idea how God selected me to live all these years,” Harrington said in a recent phone interview.