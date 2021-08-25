Young Reader hits 1,000 book goal

 Skip to main content
 Adam Branting

Bravery Weaver has completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. She will receive 10 free books, a T-shirt, and certificate for her accomplishment.

Weaver is 6 years old and attends St. Matthew Catholic School. Weaver’s favorites include the works of Tomie dePaola.

Kelly Warehime, youth services manager at the library, launched 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten in February. The nationwide program encourages caregivers to read with children before they start school, increasing the chance of scholastic success. It is funded by the Papillion Library Foundation.

