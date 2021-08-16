 Skip to main content
Young readers hit 1,000 book goal
Two local readers completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge this month.

Adalyn Guptill is 5 years old and attends Bell Elementary. Her favorite books to read are the “Owl Diaries” series by Rebecca Elliott.

Maren Scallon is also 5 years old and she attends Tara Heights Elementary. Her favorite books include “Ramona” by Beverly Cleary, “Magic Tree House” by Mary Pope Osborne and “Giraffes Can’t Dance” by Giles Andreae.

Each will receive 10 free books, a T-shirt and certificate for their accomplishments.

Kelly Warehime, Youth Services Manager at the library, launched 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten in February. The nationwide program encourages caregivers to read with children before they start school, increasing the chance of scholastic success. It is funded by the Papillion Library Foundation.

