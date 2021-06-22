Young Sarpy County authors win PBS KIDS Writers Contest

Nebraska Public Media (the new name of the combined Nebraska Public Radio and Nebraska Public Television) has recognized five young authors from Sarpy County as winners in the 2021 Nebraska Public Media PBS KIDS Writers Contest.

More than 200 entries from 57 Nebraska towns came from students in kindergarten through third grade. Students used their creative writing skills to tell their stories. Their original works included illustrations. First place winners in each grade level will receive an iPad. Second and third places winners receive a PBS KIDS prize package.

Kindergarten:

First Place — “The Adventures of Squirrel, Badger and Porcupine” by Hannah Kolarik, Papillion. Read her story at nebraskapublicmedia.org/en/kidseducation/pbs-kids-write.

First Grade:

Second Place — “Toad and the Gold Coins” by Brooks Augustus, La Vista.

Second Grade:

Third Place — “The Friendly Cheetah” by Kinzie Belsky, Gretna.

Third Grade:

Second Place — “Mia’s Great Pearl Adventure” by Xylia Golden, Papillion.

Third Place — “Yesterday’s Future” by Natalie Wiegert, Gretna.

