Papillon-La Vista’s legion team struggles with five-game losing streak

After a huge win over Omaha Central last week, the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs legion baseball team has lost five games in a row beginning with a 12-0 loss to Omaha Burke Wednesday, June 9.
The Monarchs’ weekend action began with a game against Grand Island on Saturday, June 12, and ended with the same matchup on Sunday, June 13.
Game one on Saturday was a tough 7–3 loss as the Monarchs couldn’t get anything going before the bottom of the sixth. Despite Grand Island’s four errors, the Pinnacle Bank-sponsored Monarchs managed only five hits in the afternoon. Game two on Saturday was a road game against a red-hot Bellevue West legion team that ended in a weird 6–1 loss. Papillon-La Vista somehow out-hit the T-Birds but only put up a single run in the top of the sixth during the loss.
Papillon-La Vista then had to play Omaha Westside on Sunday morning, June 13, in what would turn out to be their fourth loss in a row. The Warriors got off to a hot start behind big bats and never looked back as they took down the Monarchs 14–5.
Papillion-La Vista’s luck wouldn’t get much better as they had to face Grand Island yet again to end the weekend. Their second matchup on Sunday was more competitive, but still a loss, with a score of 10–8.
Four Monarch players were recently awarded honorable mentions for this year’s All-Class and All-Metro baseball teams. Papillion-La Vista South’s Ethan Nissen, Jackson Ossenfort, Jacoby Hurst and Gage Ingram were all selected to represent the Titans this year.