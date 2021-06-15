Papillon-La Vista’s legion team struggles with five-game losing streak

After a huge win over Omaha Central last week, the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs legion baseball team has lost five games in a row beginning with a 12-0 loss to Omaha Burke Wednesday, June 9.

The Monarchs’ weekend action began with a game against Grand Island on Saturday, June 12, and ended with the same matchup on Sunday, June 13.

Game one on Saturday was a tough 7–3 loss as the Monarchs couldn’t get anything going before the bottom of the sixth. Despite Grand Island’s four errors, the Pinnacle Bank-sponsored Monarchs managed only five hits in the afternoon. Game two on Saturday was a road game against a red-hot Bellevue West legion team that ended in a weird 6–1 loss. Papillon-La Vista somehow out-hit the T-Birds but only put up a single run in the top of the sixth during the loss.

Papillon-La Vista then had to play Omaha Westside on Sunday morning, June 13, in what would turn out to be their fourth loss in a row. The Warriors got off to a hot start behind big bats and never looked back as they took down the Monarchs 14–5.

Papillion-La Vista’s luck wouldn’t get much better as they had to face Grand Island yet again to end the weekend. Their second matchup on Sunday was more competitive, but still a loss, with a score of 10–8.

Four Monarch players were recently awarded honorable mentions for this year’s All-Class and All-Metro baseball teams. Papillion-La Vista South’s Ethan Nissen, Jackson Ossenfort, Jacoby Hurst and Gage Ingram were all selected to represent the Titans this year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.