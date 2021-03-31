Papillon-LaVista girls varsity basketball hires familiar face for new head coach

After a combined 14 years of assistant coaching for boys and girls varsity basketball teams at Papillion-La Vista High School, coach Cody Trofholz has been named the new head coach of the girls varsity team beginning with the 2021–22 season.

Trofholz’s first eight seasons as a Monarch were served as an assistant under the boys basketball head coach Dan Moore. After those eight seasons, Trofholz jumped ship to be an assistant under former girls head coach Josh Siske.

Over the past six seasons with Trofholz on the girls basketball staff, the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs have made three consecutive Class A state tournament appearances from 2018 to 2020. Last season, the Monarchs finished with a 14-8 record and just one game shy of another state tournament berth after losing their district championship to Fremont on Feb. 25.

“Coach Trofholz’s familiarity with the Monarch girls basketball program and his understanding of the culture here make this a great fit,” said Jason Ryan, Monarch's Athletic Director. “Cody has been an integral part of the success over the past six seasons."

