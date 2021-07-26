Papio eliminated from state tournament after loss to North Platte

The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs varsity legion baseball team was eliminated from the 2021 Nebraska American Legion Class A National Division Playoffs after back-to-back losses against Lincoln East on Saturday, July 24, and then to North Platte on Sunday.

Game one of the Monarchs' state tourney appearance began with a tough first round draw against the Lincoln East Spartans at Den Hartog Field in Lincoln. Papillion plated a run in the top of the first inning for a quick 1-0 lead but the Spartans quickly answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning.

After an entertaining first, neither team would score a run until Lincoln East broke through in the bottom of the fifth with three runs. The Spartans’ Brink took advantage of a pitch over the middle and hammered a homer deep over the left field wall.

The Monarchs were able to keep it close with another run in the top of the sixth to make it 4-2 but after a shutout seventh inning, Papillion went on to lose game one of their state tournament. Gage Ingram pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs on three hits alongside four strikeouts. Ingram also led the way at the plate for the Monarchs with two hits as Ethan Nissen and Tanner Apgar each had one RBI.