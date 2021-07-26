Papio locals crowned this year’s Cornhusker state pickleball champs

Two Papillion-La Vista residents have earned themselves bragging rights after winning the pickleball adult-youth doubles division championship on Saturday, July 17, at this year’s Cornhusker State Games.

Ryder Mickells and his grandfather, Dick Kohler, beat out Gage and Kellen Harrison for first place at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln for the gold medal. Mickells and Kohler participated in the multi-generational doubles event, which featured a parent or relative partnered with a youth between the ages of six and 14.

Pickleball was invented in 1965 in Seattle and combines several aspects from tennis, badminton and ping-pong. The sport can be played as singles or doubles, like tennis, and features a paddle instead of a racket to strike a plastic ball with holes.

Mickells of Papillion is only 13 years old and he struck gold with his grandfather, Kohler, on July 17. Hopefully the lethal combo will participate in next year’s Cornhusker State Games to defend their title.

