Papio Monarchs win another doubleheader, this time besting Gross, Lincoln Southeast

The Papillion-La Vista baseball team's previous four games came in two doubleheaders. The Monarchs took on Omaha Gross and Lincoln Southwest at Fricke Field on June 30.

If you recall, the Monarchs swept Grand Island for two wins on June 25 and then got swept by Hastings on the 26th — both doubleheaders. The June 30 matchup against the Gross Catholic Cougars was originally slated for Tuesday, June 29, but had to be rescheduled due to rain and thus Papillion had another doubleheader.

Game one against the Cougars was off to a rough start as Gross was able to jump out in front early, scoring one run in each of the first and second inning for a 2-0 lead. The Monarchs wouldn’t get things rolling until the top of the fourth, but patience is a virtue as they poured in five runs to take a 5-2 lead.

Gross did have an answer, with one run in each of the bottom of the fifth and sixth, but it wasn't enough as Papillon added on one more in the top of the seventh and held Gross scoreless in the bottom to steal a 6-4 win at home. Patrick Zeller was the starter on the mound for the Monarchs and finished with five innings and three earned runs on seven hits alongside seven strikeouts.