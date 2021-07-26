Papio wrestler goes for gold in recent USA national wrestling tournament

Nick Hamilton of Papillion-La Vista recently traveled to Fargo, North Dakota, to compete in the 2021 US Marine Corps 16U and Junior National Championship wrestling tournament and claimed gold in the 152 lbs Jr. Greco Roman bracket.

The tournament of 128 began on July 17 and ran all the way to July 24 as Hamilton cruised to the championship round. Hamilton wasn’t lucky enough to capture a bye in the first round but still ran away with a 10-0 victory. In fact, Hamilton didn’t give up a single point to any of his opponents until the semifinals when Jordan Williams of Oklahoma managed two points.

After defeating Williams 5-2 in the semi-finals, Hamilton then advanced to the championship match against Cale Anderson from Wisconsin. In a very tight, defensive match, Hamilton claimed his gold medal with a 2-1 win.

The Papio wrestler is an inspiration to all -- Hamilton is excelling at the highest level despite some difficult family circumstances.

“I want to take the time to show my appreciation to my father and grandfather,” wrote Hamilton on Twitter, “Both unfortunately passed this year [and] I could not be where and who I am without them.”

Hamilton, the newly-crowned 2021 Greco National Champ, is no stranger to success. Hamilton recently won gold in Nebraska’s state tournament and was also a state champ in Iowa in 2020.

