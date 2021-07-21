PLVS stays hot entering postseason tourney as #1 seed

Following Papillion-La Vista South’s regular season ending win over Lincoln Southwest, the Titans continue to roll behind their high-powered offense with two wins in a row in the A2 area legion tournament at Millard West high school beginning on Friday.

The No. 1 seeded Titans first game was against a scrappy Bellevue East team last Friday but Papillion-La Vista South handled their business with efficiency as they defeated the Chieftains in five innings of work, 10-1, behind Jackson Trout’s team-leading two RBI. Cole Drumheller was on the mound for the Titans as he pitched for all five innings, giving up only one earned run on four hits alongside four strikeouts.

Game two for the Titans took place on Saturday afternoon against Gross Catholic in a must-win situation for the Cougars. However, Papillion-La Vista South stayed hot at the plate and scored 12 runs on 15 hits en route to a smooth 12-1 win.

Trenton Brehm, Garrett Freeman, Brayden Curtis and Evan Greene all had two RBI on the day as their teammate Nick Ripple tossed for all five innings on the mound, giving up zero earned runs on six hits and three strikeouts.

Papillion-La Vista South is currently 2-0 in the A2 area tournament in hopes of capturing the championship on Tuesday, July 20, to advance to the regional legion tournament bracket.

