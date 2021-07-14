PLVS Titans hit stride with three-game win streak

After dropping a game to Millard South July 7, the Papillion-La Vista South Titans baseball team hit the road for a successful tournament in Minnesota over the weekend of July 9.

The Titans dropped a game to the defending spring state champions Millard South by a score of 9-7 on July 7. Despite out hitting the Patriots 13 to 10, Papillion-La Vista South came up short after Millard South put up two runs in the bottom of the sixth for the win.

Following the mid-week loss, Papillion-La Vista South headed north for the state of 10,000 lakes, competing in a Minnesota tournament featuring teams from across the Midwest. Their first contest against a Fargo, North Dakota, team ended in a 7-4 loss, but the Titans were able to bounce back in a big way for the rest of the weekend.

Game two of the tournament took place directly after the first loss on Saturday. Papillion-La Vista South squared off with LeSueur-Henderson of Minnesota and claimed a 6-2 victory behind senior Jackson Trout’s three RBI. Cole Drumheller was on the mound for all seven innings and recorded six strikeouts while giving up zero earned runs on only three hits.