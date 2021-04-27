Ralston baseball continues to put doubters on notice

The Ralston Rams’ varsity baseball team has surprised many this season with a 15-5 record after going 2-1 this past week against Bennington, Wahoo and Concordia.
Despite beginning their week with a loss against the Bennington Badgers on Thursday, April 22, the Rams were able to bounce back with two big wins over the weekend. The 3-2 loss to Bennington was Ralston’s first loss since April 6’s matchup with Norris. Garrett White was on the mound for the Rams against Bennington and finished with zero earned runs on five hits, one walk and six strikeouts through five innings.
Ralston’s first win of the week came on Friday, April 23, against Wahoo. Josh Kilzer was absolutely dealing on the mound for the Rams and pitched for a short, yet complete, five inning game. Kilzer recorded nine Ks on the day with zero walks, zero hits and zero earned runs. Had it not been for an error, Kilzer was in line for a perfect game. Teammates Jake Chronic and Max McNichols both had a team-high two RBIs on the day in Ralston’s 10-0 victory.
Their following matchup against Concordia on Saturday, April 24, was much more hard-fought as the Rams found themselves in a 3-1 deficit after two innings. That might have been a nice “wake-up call” as Ralston then absolutely torched the Mustangs for a five-run third inning for a 6-3 lead. They’d score two more before the contest was over as the Rams went on to win 8-5 behind disciplined hitting and committee pitching.
Christian Berry, Justin Remar and Blake Peabody all put toe to rubber for the Rams as they combined for seven innings and five strikeouts. Remar and McNichols led the way at the plate for Ralston as each Ram finished with two RBIs. Chronic. White and Nolan Sailors had the remaining three RBIs.
Ralston’s 15-5 record is no joke as there are only five games remaining on their regular season schedule. The Rams are slated to play a 12-4 Skutt Catholic team on Monday, April 26, in a highly-touted Class B matchup. Following that matchup, Ralston is booked for two straight road games against Plattsmouth on Tuesday, April 27, and Beatrice on Thursday, April 29.