Ralston baseball continues to put doubters on notice

The Ralston Rams’ varsity baseball team has surprised many this season with a 15-5 record after going 2-1 this past week against Bennington, Wahoo and Concordia.

Despite beginning their week with a loss against the Bennington Badgers on Thursday, April 22, the Rams were able to bounce back with two big wins over the weekend. The 3-2 loss to Bennington was Ralston’s first loss since April 6’s matchup with Norris. Garrett White was on the mound for the Rams against Bennington and finished with zero earned runs on five hits, one walk and six strikeouts through five innings.

Ralston’s first win of the week came on Friday, April 23, against Wahoo. Josh Kilzer was absolutely dealing on the mound for the Rams and pitched for a short, yet complete, five inning game. Kilzer recorded nine Ks on the day with zero walks, zero hits and zero earned runs. Had it not been for an error, Kilzer was in line for a perfect game. Teammates Jake Chronic and Max McNichols both had a team-high two RBIs on the day in Ralston’s 10-0 victory.