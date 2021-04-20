Ralston baseball crowned first-ever Trailblazer conference tourney champs

Coming off a no-hitter in the first round of the inaugural Trailblazer conference tournament over Platteview on Tuesday, April 13, the Ralston Rams were in prime position to capture the first-ever Trailblazer conference tournament trophy.

Jake Chronic was the man on the bump for the Rams’ dominating 10-0 performance over Platteview, Chronic finished with 12 strikeouts and one walk over five shutout innings. The conference tournament’s semifinal game between the Rams and Wahoo was on Thursday, April 15, and featured more of the Rams explosive offense.

Garrett White earned the start on the mound as Ralston got rolling in the third inning after Christian Berry scored on a wild pitch. The Rams also capitalized with bases loaded in the same inning after a Wahoo error scored two more to give Ralston a 4-0 lead after three. The Rams tacked on three more in the fifth and two more in the seventh to coast to a 9-2 win and a berth in the Trailblazer conference championship.