Ralston baseball crowned first-ever Trailblazer conference tourney champs

Coming off a no-hitter in the first round of the inaugural Trailblazer conference tournament over Platteview on Tuesday, April 13, the Ralston Rams were in prime position to capture the first-ever Trailblazer conference tournament trophy.
Jake Chronic was the man on the bump for the Rams’ dominating 10-0 performance over Platteview, Chronic finished with 12 strikeouts and one walk over five shutout innings. The conference tournament’s semifinal game between the Rams and Wahoo was on Thursday, April 15, and featured more of the Rams explosive offense.
Garrett White earned the start on the mound as Ralston got rolling in the third inning after Christian Berry scored on a wild pitch. The Rams also capitalized with bases loaded in the same inning after a Wahoo error scored two more to give Ralston a 4-0 lead after three. The Rams tacked on three more in the fifth and two more in the seventh to coast to a 9-2 win and a berth in the Trailblazer conference championship.
The Ralston Rams then drew the Plattsmouth Blue Devils for their first matchup of the year in the championship round on Saturday, April 17, at Seymour Smith Park. Ralston’s bats jumped on the Blue Devils early as four straight hits in the bottom of the first resulted in an early 3-0 lead. Plattsmouth finally got on the board in the third but Ralston sprinkled runs in during the third, fourth and sixth inning to go onto win 8-6.
Kilzer was on fire early and getting it done on both ends as he finished five innings pitched and gave up only two earned runs on five hits while striking out 12. Kilzer also went three-for-three at the plate with one run and four RBI’s. The Rams batted .444 as a team on 12 hits in the Trailblazer championship.
Ralston is now 12-4 as head coach Tom Cooper and company won’t have long to celebrate their newly-won hardware with the Rams slated to play Roncalli Catholic on Tuesday, April 20, and then travel to play Bennington on Thursday, April 22.