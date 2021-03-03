Ralston Public Schools board member knits for those in need

“I went on YouTube and found out how to do it and so I’ve been just knitting up a storm,” Kumru said.

She said it takes around a day and half for her to knit one pair of mittens.

“It makes me feel warm inside knowing that it’s helping somebody,” Kumru said. “The kids are using these for, when their own mittens are either lost or they’re too wet to wear when they go outside.”

Kumru said she feels useful that she is helping kids in the district in some way.

She said she could knit mittens and hats year-round so that schools can have them on hand if they ever need them.

“I’m a knitting queen,” Kumru said.

Kumru passion for knitting and children has allowed her to support RPS students in a different way.

“Education’s always been very important to me,” she said. “I think it’s one of the foundations of our democracy and you need to have an educated public.

“If I can provide some warm mittens or hats to let the kids not have to worry about that one thing, that’d be good.”

