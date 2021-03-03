Ralston Public Schools board member knits for those in need

Liz Kumru, a member of the Ralston Public Schools Board of Education and knitting hobbyist, is using her talent to help students in need stay warm.
Kumru has knitted mittens and is now working on hats for students in the Tiny Rams programs and for students Wildewood Elementary School to have on hand.
Kumru got her start in knitting when her older sister taught her the craft during childhood.
She said she mostly knits scarfs and blankets.
Kumru said knitting gives her something to do when she is watching television at night during the winter.
“I retired in January, a year ago, and just did a lot of knitting because I have a lot of yarn on hand,” Kumru said.
Kumru put her knitting to use and began creating baby blankets and asked Maci Carroll, secretary for RPS Superintendent Mark Adler, if there were any staff or teachers in the district who just had babies and would like a baby blanket.
During the latest RPS district Christmas party at the central office, Kumru talked to Carroll about the needs of the Tiny Rams program in Ralston.
The conversation revealed that some kids needed mittens for when they go outside.
Kumru said she had never knitted mittens before and the concept of knitting thumbs was scary.
“I went on YouTube and found out how to do it and so I’ve been just knitting up a storm,” Kumru said.
She said it takes around a day and half for her to knit one pair of mittens.
“It makes me feel warm inside knowing that it’s helping somebody,” Kumru said. “The kids are using these for, when their own mittens are either lost or they’re too wet to wear when they go outside.”
Kumru said she feels useful that she is helping kids in the district in some way.
She said she could knit mittens and hats year-round so that schools can have them on hand if they ever need them.
“I’m a knitting queen,” Kumru said.
Kumru passion for knitting and children has allowed her to support RPS students in a different way.
“Education’s always been very important to me,” she said. “I think it’s one of the foundations of our democracy and you need to have an educated public.
“If I can provide some warm mittens or hats to let the kids not have to worry about that one thing, that’d be good.”