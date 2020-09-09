Ralston Public School Athletics is two weeks into its first year in the Trailblazer Athletic Conference.

RPS will now compete against Beatrice Public Schools, Nebraska City Public Schools, Springfield Platteview Community Schools, Plattsmouth Community Schools and Wahoo Public Schools.

RPS Superintendent Mark Adler said the district was not directly looking for a new conference, but there was a chance to join, and leave the River City Conference.

“Although we’re in the Metro area, we’re still pretty particular about being known as Ralston, the small town school in the middle of the city and I feel like some of these other schools that we’re going against are very similar to that,” Adler said.

This is not the first time RPS has tried to join a new conference. Several years ago the district had made an application to join the Eastern Midlands conference but was not accepted.

“Ever since that time, one of the superintendents that was part of that would always write to me and say, ‘Hey, are you still interested?’ and I just said to him, we’re always interested in looking at how we can better serve our kids in our community,” Adler said.

Adler said one thing led to another and eventually the Trailblazer conference came to be.

“So far it’s been a really good experience and we’re in our first, couple of weeks of actual Trailblazer Conference competition,” Adler said.

Adler said one major difference in this conference is the collaboration between schools.

“In our old conference, the superintendents didn’t get together,” he said. “I don’t think I ever remember going to a meeting with the superintendents in the old conference. The superintendents in the Trailblazer Conference meet about monthly.”

Something else the new conference leans into are the fine arts and other often under-recognized activities such as speech, music and cheerleading.

One example is the RPS Activities Director Mike Smith trying to schedule a cheerleading competition.

“We want to make sure that we we’re trying to highlight the things our students do all across our schools, not just on the court and on the field and so that’s one of the things I’m probably most excited about,” Adler said.

Another quality the district is looking to work on is leadership.

“We’re thinking about doing leadership days but on that same note, just sharing leadership within our administration we’re trying to plan some retreats where we can have principal retreats from the Trailblazer Conference and superintendent retreats, where we can just share ideas to make our school stronger,” Adler said.

“This goes beyond just a plain old, hey, let’s go play a game on Friday night,” Adler said. “We’re trying to make all of our six schools better places for kids to serve the community better.”

Smith said the trips in the new conference will be an hour or less, not a huge difference from RPS’ previous conference.

What will be new is that Ralston Middle School now has a conference schedule for athletics.

“That was a huge thing for me is middle school being able to have a conference schedule and play teams that are outside the Metro that are more our size and when we get that going, I think that’s going to be huge for Ralston,” Smith said.

Smith said scheduling events this year was not hard, but RPS will pay attention to other schools protocols in regards to the coronavirus.

