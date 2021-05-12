Ralston Rams win B-5 district, state-tournament bound for first time in 10 years

The Ralston Rams’ varsity baseball team snapped a 10-year drought by clinching their first trip to the state tournament since 2011 with a 6-1 win over Nebraska City in the B-5 district championship on Saturday, May 8.

Ralston was fortunate enough to host the entire B-5 district tournament after an exceptional regular season. The Rams’ first-round district contest was against the Arlington Eagles on Friday, May 7, at home. Junior Garrett White earned the start on the rubber for the Rams as he pitched a complete five-inning game behind the overpowering Rams’ offense.

Led by senior Jake Chronic, the Rams poured in 14 runs over just four innings and hit an eye-opening .480 as a team with 13 RBIs on 12 hits. Ralston allowed only five total hits to the Eagles en route to a 14-2 victory.

Head coach Tom Cooper handed the ball over to his ace, Josh Kilzer, for Saturday’s B-5 championship against Nebraska City. Kilzer got off to a hot start striking out two in the top of the first and his domination would continue as the Rams went up 2-0 in the bottom of the second. The Pioneers got on the board in the top of the fifth with one run.