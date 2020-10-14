Ralston Residents open Papio Nutrition (copy)

Adam Huff and Teena Beach, both Ralston residents, have always have a passion for fitness and nutrition and recently took that passion to the next level.

The two opened up Papio Nutrition, after being one of the first few customers at a sister store location: 402 Nutrition in Omaha.

“We started going there and liked the shakes and just decided two years later to pull the trigger on it and open our own store,” Huff said.

Beach said they ultimately decided to open their store in Papillion at 8410 S. 43rd St., because of the tight knit community in Papillion.

Both said their customers have come from all over Sarpy County and Ralston.

The store is located just a mile from Ralston High School and less than a mile from La Vista.

Huff said the appeal of the nutritional shakes and teas is that customers can fill themselves up and feel good about what they are putting into their bodies.

“Everything that you would get in a round, well balanced meal, you can get in a shake and it is supposed to be a supplement. It’s not something that you’re supposed to only drink a shake,” Beach said.