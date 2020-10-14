Ralston Residents open Papio Nutrition (copy)

Adam Huff and Teena Beach, both Ralston residents, have always have a passion for fitness and nutrition and recently took that passion to the next level.
The two opened up Papio Nutrition, after being one of the first few customers at a sister store location: 402 Nutrition in Omaha.
“We started going there and liked the shakes and just decided two years later to pull the trigger on it and open our own store,” Huff said.
Beach said they ultimately decided to open their store in Papillion at 8410 S. 43rd St., because of the tight knit community in Papillion.
Both said their customers have come from all over Sarpy County and Ralston.
The store is located just a mile from Ralston High School and less than a mile from La Vista.
Huff said the appeal of the nutritional shakes and teas is that customers can fill themselves up and feel good about what they are putting into their bodies.
“Everything that you would get in a round, well balanced meal, you can get in a shake and it is supposed to be a supplement. It’s not something that you’re supposed to only drink a shake,” Beach said.
Huff said getting a shake or tea is a good option if someone is in a hurry after a workout swinging by breakfast if they don’t have time and are running late for work.
Huff said his go-to shake option is Peanut Butter Cookie while Beach enjoys the Strawberry Cheesecake flavor.
The menu includes a variety of shakes ranging in flavors from Peanut Butter Cookie to Snickers candy bar. These might sound like they are loaded with calories and sugar but one look at the shake macros should debunk that.
According to Papio Nutrition’s Facebook page, its entire shake is less than 300 calories. Each shake contains 21 vitamins & minerals; 24-27grams of protein, made with soy based protein and are sweetened with stevia and sucrose.
A complete menu, nutritional facts and store hours can be found on the Papio Nutrition Facebook page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!