Ralston students excel at online Harvard program
Before this summer only one student in Ralston high school’s history have went through the Harvard University- secondary school program.

Neuroscience, film, philosophy, creative writing, and computer science—these are just a few of the 200-plus courses students can choose from.

Michelle Saqui (RHS Class of 2020) did not know if when she enrolled in the program at the time but she caused a chain reaction that would eventually lead to Nada Hill and Elizabeth Gonzalez enrolling in the seven weeklong course.

Hill said she learned about the program through Saqui and Gonzalez said she heard about the same program through Hill.

Gonzalez said the experience was a good way for her to experience into what college is like.

The hardest part part for Gonzalez was amount of reading in the seven week course.

“In high school you don’t normally need to read the textbook but in college you need to make sure you do,” Gonzalez said.

Hill said most of her class was made up of graduate level students and was excited to get to hear their background and perspective on subjects.

Joshua Wilken, Career Education and EL Coordinator at Ralston Public Schools said the two students were being modest as the program is competitive and they both finished with excellent grades.

If the program was done in person students could have participated in a variety of activities that expose them to college academics, campus life, and the admission process, including:

—A fair with more than 75 colleges throughout the country

—Organized visits to New England colleges, such as Brown and Yale

—College counseling sessions with assistant deans who have the expertise to help you select the university that’s right for them.

—Workshops to prepare you to write a college application essay or take college exams

—The Harvard admissions talk “How a freshman class is selected”

20200930_rr_harvard1

Hill
20200930_rr_harvard2

Gonzalez
