Ralston students excel at online Harvard program

Before this summer only one student in Ralston high school’s history have went through the Harvard University- secondary school program.

Neuroscience, film, philosophy, creative writing, and computer science—these are just a few of the 200-plus courses students can choose from.

Michelle Saqui (RHS Class of 2020) did not know if when she enrolled in the program at the time but she caused a chain reaction that would eventually lead to Nada Hill and Elizabeth Gonzalez enrolling in the seven weeklong course.

Hill said she learned about the program through Saqui and Gonzalez said she heard about the same program through Hill.

Gonzalez said the experience was a good way for her to experience into what college is like.

The hardest part part for Gonzalez was amount of reading in the seven week course.

“In high school you don’t normally need to read the textbook but in college you need to make sure you do,” Gonzalez said.

Hill said most of her class was made up of graduate level students and was excited to get to hear their background and perspective on subjects.