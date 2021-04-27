After 84 years, the Ralston Recorder to close

Since 1937, the Ralston Recorder has covered the Ralston community with stories of historical events, local activities, schools and sports and feature stories on your neighbors. We have highlighted championship games and youth tournaments, churches, local businesses and organizations.

From school theatrical performances to the local first responders and from what’s going on at the Baright Public Library to the Ralston Arena; we’ve covered it all for you.

On May 26, the Ralston Recorder will close a final chapter with the community with its last edition. We appreciate all those that have remained a subscriber and reader of the Ralston Recorder over all the years.

The Ralston Recorder was purchased by Papillion Times Publishing in 1981. Over the years it has changed ownership to the Omaha World-Herald, BH Media Group and currently with Lee Enterprises. With the change in times we’ve also had a change in our readership which has declined significantly over the years and is no longer able to financially sustain itself.

We will issue a refund for any remaining balance on subscribers’ accounts. If we have your credit card or bank account on file, the refund will be posted to that card or account. Otherwise a check will be issued 10-14 days after June 2.

Thank you again to the loyal supporters of the Ralston Recorder.