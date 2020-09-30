 Skip to main content
Alamo Drafthouse temporarily closed
Alamo Drafthouse temporarily closed

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announced Sept. 23 that its La Vista location is temporarily closed, due to a lack of upcoming major new releases and decreased overall demand.

“This is a terribly difficult and disappointing decision, but we’re hopeful that by pausing now, we’ll be able to reopen La Vista and Midtown later this year once a steady stream of new releases resumes,” said Tyler Calabrese of Alamo Drafthouse Omaha.

All upcoming screenings have been canceled and tickets will soon be refunded. Questions or concerns can be direction to d.sharron@omahadrafthouse.com.

