'All in Good News Show' spreads positivity at Meadows Elementary

Schoening said students can submit videos to Flipgrid and then everybody can see the student’s video.

Users can post a question and then people can respond to the question and then Flipgrid puts community responses in a grid shape.

“It’s a really kind of a cool way for kids to respond to these things that we can’t necessarily do in person,” Schoening said. “We did a lot of Flipgrid when we were all remote, back in the spring, we did a lot of communication with our kids. We have Flipgrid because it was easy to have them record something at home and then it all went to one place.”

Carabantes said the pair has created a Google questionnaire and students are able to fill that out.

“A lot of them don’t really know how to get there so they usually tell their teacher or they tell one of us and we kind of walk them through that process of filling it out,” Carabantes said.

Both Carabantes and Schoening said the students that have participated have enjoyed the process so far.