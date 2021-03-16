Around the Arena (copy)

The following is a list of upcoming events at the Ralston Arena. Tickets for events can be bought online at ralstonarenatickets.evenue.net.
Face masks and shields must be worn at all times while inside the arena.
The only time face coverings may be taken off is while eating or drinking.
If attendees are in their seats, they must have a face mask on.
Only certain entrances will be open on event dates. These will be posted on the events page.
Additional hand sanitizing stations have been added around the arena.
All events will be ticketed to limit and control capacity in the arena.
The Ticket Box Office is currently closed. Arena staff encourage all tickets to be purchased in advance through mobile tickets or Print-At-Home tickets.
Will Call on event days will be limited and arena staff encourage all tickets to be emailed or sent to the patron prior to the event.
If available, seating for these games will be sold in groups of 1, 2, & 4.
Fans must purchase all tickets in a selected grouping.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, tickets will be sold month by month.
Contact Christian at 402-934-4564 for any other ticket related information
Styx
The Styx concert originally scheduled for Aug. 18, 2020 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Nov.18, 2021. Previous ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the new date.
Standard ticket prices range from $39.50 to $125.
Platinum tickets range in price from $179 to $304.
Front row meet and greet packages cost $399.
The package includes one front row ticket, exclusive preshow meet and greet with Styx, personal photograph with Styx, specially designed Styx raglan shirt (exclusive to packages only), Styx pin set, Styx lighter, Styx cooler bag, limited edition Styx VIP merchandise item and official meet and greet laminate and commemorative ticket.
Grupo Firme
Grupo Firme is one of the hottest new Regional Mexican acts around, selling out venues across Mexico and the U.S.
They will perform at the Ralston Arena on April 30 at 9 p.m.
Formed in Tijuana, Mexico, the group was discovered in 2013 through social media. The group grew rapidly and captivated the public’s attention, a success it has reaped from the charisma and enormous talent of all its members, especially from its leader Eduin Caz.
Tickets will range in price from $70 to $90.
Hairball
Hairball will be rockin’ out at Ralston Arena for their eighth annual show on June 4 at 7:30 p.m..
Rockin’ in stilettos and big hair for “Bombastic Celebration of Arena Rock”, Hairball returns to the Ralston Arena to perform a rock and roll experience fans won’t soon forget.
Ticket prices range from $25 to $40.
For more information on ticket prices and safety regulation visit ralstonarena.com/events.