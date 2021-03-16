Around the Arena (copy)

The following is a list of upcoming events at the Ralston Arena. Tickets for events can be bought online at ralstonarenatickets.evenue.net.

Face masks and shields must be worn at all times while inside the arena.

The only time face coverings may be taken off is while eating or drinking.

If attendees are in their seats, they must have a face mask on.

Only certain entrances will be open on event dates. These will be posted on the events page.

Additional hand sanitizing stations have been added around the arena.

All events will be ticketed to limit and control capacity in the arena.

The Ticket Box Office is currently closed. Arena staff encourage all tickets to be purchased in advance through mobile tickets or Print-At-Home tickets.

Will Call on event days will be limited and arena staff encourage all tickets to be emailed or sent to the patron prior to the event.

If available, seating for these games will be sold in groups of 1, 2, & 4.

Fans must purchase all tickets in a selected grouping.