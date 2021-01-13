Baright annual report recap

Baright Public Library presented its annual report to the Ralston City Council on Jan. 5.

The library closed its doors to the public on Mar. 16 and reopened on July 6, resulting in a drastic change in statistics.

The library had 37,778 visitors during the 2019–20 fiscal year, 5,847 card holders, 64,407 items in its circulation collection and 48,370 visits to its website. The circulation is down 17,978 items from last year; the annual visitors was down by 35,391, cardholders down by 159 and there were 16,646 less visits to the website.

The circulation figure represents materials of any type, including adult, children and teen print materials, e-books and computer lab materials.

During the coronavirus closure from March 16 to July 6, the library checked out 7,331 physical items using its curbside service and had 6,596 items checked out virtually by patrons.

Baright had 8,687 computer uses and 8,507 uses of the library’s wireless internet.

Baright was awarded $81,817 in grant money during FY 19–20.

The library had $496,533 in expenditures, had local tax appropriations totaling $437,618 and received $5,508 in donations.