Buildertrend expands, jobs coming to metro area

Buildertrend, the leading provider of cloud-based constuction management software for homebuilders, remodelers and specialty contractors, announced the acquisition of competitor CoConstruct, a complimentary provider of construction project management software for the residential construction industry, on Feb. 23.

Funding for the acquisition is provided by a growth investment in Buildertrend by Bain Capital Tech Opportunities and HGGC. Existing CoConstruct investor Serent Capital is reinvesting in the combined company.

Buildertrend co-founder and co-CEO Dan Houghton will lead the combined company, and CoConstruct founder Donny Wyatt will serve as an advisor to lead integration efforts.

This transaction makes Buildertrend the largest construction management software dedicated to empowering independent and custom homebuilders, contractors and remodelers with the tools to better coordinate projects, control finances and communicate with clients and crews.

The combined business served 23,000 clients, over 1.1 million users and facilitated over $200 billion in annual construction project value in 2020.

Houghton said the acquisition will lead to the hiring of about 75 to 100 jobs, most of those in the greater Omaha metro area. Buildertrend’s office is located at 118th and I streets in Omaha, with about 550 of its current 750 team members living in the metro area.

