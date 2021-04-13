Catching up on movies : " Godzilla Vs. Kong"

“Godzilla vs. Kong” was one of my most anticipated movies this year, mostly because of the down year in movies in 2020
I just needed a movie that was an epic spectacle and this movie delivers that in spades.
I did not go into this movie expecting a deep look into the human condition.
This movie is the culmination of the “MonsterVerse” which began with “Godzilla” in 2014, followed by “Kong: Skull Island” in 2017 and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” in 2019.
In this movie, Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. Along for the ride is Jia, an orphaned girl who has a unique and powerful bond with the mighty beast. However, they soon find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla as he cuts a swath of destruction across the globe.
It is no secret that the worst part of these movies is always the human portions. In all of these movies they insert well-known actors to make the audience care about the human portions.
Even with well-established actors such as Millie Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things” fame and Alexander Skarsgård from my favorite vampire series “True Blood,” the human portions of the movie yet again fail to capture my interest.
In particular, Brown’s entire storyline is the worst part of the movie. It just has no logic. Why in the world would two kids go on an adventure with some random conspiracy podcast guy?
Parents need to remind their kids not to talk to strangers, particularly the ones that believe in the conspiracy that the fluoride in our water is meant to control the masses.
There has to be some way to portray human characters in an interesting way in the MonsterVerse movies, but so far, no dice. Perhaps if these films were to crossover with “Pacific Rim “and have humans fight kaiju in huge robot suits — now that would be interesting.
The one human arc of this movie I did like is the Kaylee Hottle’s portrayal of Jia — a young, deaf orphan Iwi native who forms a special bond with Kong.
This relationship between Kong and Jia was the emotional core of the movie and actually made me care about the Kong story line.
The part that did not make sense to me was when Monarch brought Jia along to the dangerous mission in person. Hasn’t the military heard of Zoom?
This entire film is essentially a sequel to “Kong: Skull Island,” as Godzilla really only appears during fight scenes.
We as the audience are meant to root for Kong as the good guy. This does seem overly forced at points but I can deal with it since I was team Kong before even watching the movie.
I could see Godzilla fans being turned off by the majority of the film essentially being a smear campaign on the famous lizard.
Of course, the best parts of the movie were the scenes where the two titular characters fight each other. The CGI, I thought, was at an acceptable level throughout the fight scenes and I felt like I was watching a mixed martial arts fight between two legendary movie characters.
I knew from the beginning of the movie that neither of these characters would be killed off. There is simply too much money to be made by potential sequels featuring these titans.
This movie does a good job of providing what the audience wants most: epic battles. I can’t ever give these movies too high of a rating because the human parts drag the movie down.
I do appreciate how the human parts in this movie do not feel like they linger on too long and that for a majority of the film the audience sees a titan on screen.
My latest ranking of the MonsterVerse films is the following:
“Kong: Skull Island.”
“Godzilla vs. Kong.”
“Godzilla King of the Monsters.”
“Godzilla.”
Movies that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “Godzilla vs. Kong” earns four out of five buckets of popcorn for being a movie that delivers its promise but suffers the same issues as the rest of the franchise.