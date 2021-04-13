Catching up on movies : " Godzilla Vs. Kong"

“Godzilla vs. Kong” was one of my most anticipated movies this year, mostly because of the down year in movies in 2020

I just needed a movie that was an epic spectacle and this movie delivers that in spades.

I did not go into this movie expecting a deep look into the human condition.

This movie is the culmination of the “MonsterVerse” which began with “Godzilla” in 2014, followed by “Kong: Skull Island” in 2017 and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” in 2019.

In this movie, Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. Along for the ride is Jia, an orphaned girl who has a unique and powerful bond with the mighty beast. However, they soon find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla as he cuts a swath of destruction across the globe.

It is no secret that the worst part of these movies is always the human portions. In all of these movies they insert well-known actors to make the audience care about the human portions.

Even with well-established actors such as Millie Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things” fame and Alexander Skarsgård from my favorite vampire series “True Blood,” the human portions of the movie yet again fail to capture my interest.