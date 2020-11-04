Catching up on movies: 'Hubie Halloween' a solid comedy

Before I get into “Hubie Halloween,” I need to get something off my chest about Adam Sandler: He used to be one of my favorite actors growing up.
With big hits like “Big Daddy,” Billy Madison,” and of course my favorite sports movie of all time — “Happy Gilmore” — I was completely enamored with Sandler and his ability to make me laugh.
In talking about the big hits of Sandler’s career there also needs to be a discussion about the absolutely travesty of some of his other films.
When I watched “Jack and Jill,” I felt like I lost brain cells during the course of the film and teared up when I realized I would never get back the time I spent watching that movie.
Sandler came out with several of the worst movies ever created and, for a while, I would not even give his movies a chance. Some were so bad that I think watching them in college was the equivalent to fraternity hazing rituals.
But Sandler has started to make a bounce back in his career with the critically acclaimed “Uncut Gems.”
“Uncut Gems” was such a good movie that I gave “Hubie Halloween” a chance, despite the fact I can’t remember the last time I watched one of Sandler’s comedies and had a good time.
“Hubie Halloween” tells the story of good-natured but eccentric community volunteer Hubie Dubois, who finds himself at the center of a real murder case on Halloween night. Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike.
I would like to point out the film acts as a great example of Sandler bringing in his tired and true troop of friends into his movies: Kevin James, Ben Stiller and Shaquille O’Neal.
Stiller even reprises his infamous role as the Orderly Hal, whom was last seen in “Happy Gilmore.”
I think Sandler has single-handedly saved the acting career of lot his co-stars and, in particular, that of O’Neal’s.
I will not spoil O’Neal’s part in the movie but will say it threw me for a loop and had me laughing at its absurdity. Absurdity is where the bulk of the comedy comes from in this movie.
Ranging from a seemingly bottomless thermos to Sandler’s voice, there are few things in this movie that do not scream over the top.
I laughed throughout the movie at things I would not normally consider funny because “Hubie Halloween,” presents mundane scenes at a slapstick pace and the character’s reactions to things are humorous as well.
The movie is rated PG-13, and is suitable for middle school-aged children.
“Hubie Halloween” is a Netflix exclusive, so those who are interested in watching the movie need a subscription to the streaming service in-order-to watch the film.
I rate movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn, with five being a masterpiece and one being absolute garbage.
“Hubie Halloween” is 3 buckets of popcorn for being an average movie.
When Sandler sets the bar so low for his comedies, it is hard not to celebrate when he comes out with a half-decent film.
