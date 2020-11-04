Catching up on movies: 'Hubie Halloween' a solid comedy

Before I get into “Hubie Halloween,” I need to get something off my chest about Adam Sandler: He used to be one of my favorite actors growing up.

With big hits like “Big Daddy,” Billy Madison,” and of course my favorite sports movie of all time — “Happy Gilmore” — I was completely enamored with Sandler and his ability to make me laugh.

In talking about the big hits of Sandler’s career there also needs to be a discussion about the absolutely travesty of some of his other films.

When I watched “Jack and Jill,” I felt like I lost brain cells during the course of the film and teared up when I realized I would never get back the time I spent watching that movie.

Sandler came out with several of the worst movies ever created and, for a while, I would not even give his movies a chance. Some were so bad that I think watching them in college was the equivalent to fraternity hazing rituals.

But Sandler has started to make a bounce back in his career with the critically acclaimed “Uncut Gems.”

“Uncut Gems” was such a good movie that I gave “Hubie Halloween” a chance, despite the fact I can’t remember the last time I watched one of Sandler’s comedies and had a good time.