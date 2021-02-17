Catching up on Movies: Kong: Skull Island

Last week, I took a look at “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” in preparation for the upcoming “Godzilla vs. Kong” movie.
So it is only fair if this week I watch “Kong: Skull Island” to further amplify the excitement I hold for this clash of behemoths.
I will come right out of the gate and say I liked this movie better than the Godzilla movie and it comes down to the combination of the fight scenes with Kong and the human characters.
With great actors like Samuel L Jackson and John C. Reilly, the dialogue in this movie is at times hilarious, witty and of course, dramatic.
I thought the human dialogue in the Godzilla movie was its weakest aspect and in this Kong movie the dialogue is one of its strongest.
I might have a slight bias in this fight but I have always been more of a King Kong fan than a Godzilla one.
This film does a great job at making audience sympathize with Kong and paints the war-hungry humans as equals in terms of evil to the subterranean creatures in the movie.
Set in 1973, the film follows William Randa (John Goodman), a man who is part of a government organization known as Monarch, created to prove the existence of monsters.
He hires Vietnam veteran James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston), war photographer Mason Weaver (Brie Larson), Colonel Preston Packard (Samuel L. Jackson) and a group of soldiers and scientists to map out a newly discovered island in the South Pacific. When they arrive, their exploration is cut short by an attack from a massive, hundred-foot tall gorilla known as Kong. Split into two groups, the whole team must fight to survive the island’s vicious flora and fauna in order to escape.
Riley plays the part of a long-stranded American pilot on Skull Island and serves as an explainer to the audience in regards to Kong’s backstory.
Kong is the apex predator, the last of his species and honestly, by the end of the movie, I can tell he just wants to be left alone.
This movie does recycle the trope of humans as the bad guy and Kong being misunderstood, but I do not have any complaints about this. There are only so many ways to do a huge monster movie.
I try not viewing this movie in too critical of a light and just casually eat my popcorn as the action rolls on. “Kong: Skull Island” is the epitome of a popcorn movie. I just have a good time with it and do not expect revolutionary camera work or Oscar-worthy dialogue.
Certainly movie effects are always improving so it is hard to judge the effects from a 2017 movie in 2021.
One gripe I had with the movie is that the monsters that Kong ends up fighting are kind of bland and forgettable.
I never expected a shared universe with Godzilla and Kong in the modern day and thought that a meeting between these two would be kept to the past.
I am glad I was proven wrong and I am looking forward to seeing that movie when it comes to theatres.
“Kong: Skull Island” is a great movie by itself and serves to set up the movie we have all been waiting for.
Movies that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “Kong: Skull Island” earns five out of five buckets of popcorn for being a stellar action movie that had me invested in both the human character and the titular Kong himself.
This movie could be watched with the entire family.