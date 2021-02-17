Catching up on Movies: Kong: Skull Island

Last week, I took a look at “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” in preparation for the upcoming “Godzilla vs. Kong” movie.

So it is only fair if this week I watch “Kong: Skull Island” to further amplify the excitement I hold for this clash of behemoths.

I will come right out of the gate and say I liked this movie better than the Godzilla movie and it comes down to the combination of the fight scenes with Kong and the human characters.

With great actors like Samuel L Jackson and John C. Reilly, the dialogue in this movie is at times hilarious, witty and of course, dramatic.

I thought the human dialogue in the Godzilla movie was its weakest aspect and in this Kong movie the dialogue is one of its strongest.

I might have a slight bias in this fight but I have always been more of a King Kong fan than a Godzilla one.

This film does a great job at making audience sympathize with Kong and paints the war-hungry humans as equals in terms of evil to the subterranean creatures in the movie.

Set in 1973, the film follows William Randa (John Goodman), a man who is part of a government organization known as Monarch, created to prove the existence of monsters.