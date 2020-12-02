Catching up on movies: 'The Santa Clause' an interesting take on an iconic holiday figure

We are getting closer to Christmas and the weather outside is certainly reflecting that.
Each week leading up to Christmas, I’m reviewing some of my favorite holiday movies to get me in the holiday spirt and perhaps spread some much needed cheer.
This week, I brushed off an old VHS tape that was in the confines of my parent’s wooden cabinet. That tape happened to be the Christmas classic “The Santa Clause.”
I remember watching this movie so many times that I would act out entire scenes — much to the annoyance of my parents — in the living room.
I watched this movie at a time when the magic of Santa was at its peak for me.
I can’t imagine Santa without seeing Tim Allen’s face and that should tell the audience how iconic this role and overall the movie continues to be to this day.
The plot is so simple but I think that this works in the film’s favor:
Divorced dad Scott (Allen) has custody of his son (Eric Lloyd) on Christmas Eve. After he accidentally kills a man in a Santa suit, they are magically transported to the North Pole, where an elf explains that Scott must take Santa’s place before the next Christmas arrives.
Scott thinks he’s dreaming, but over the next several months he gains weight and grows an inexplicably white beard. Maybe that night at the North Pole wasn’t a dream after all — and maybe Scott has a lot of work to do.
This movie is the true definition of a feel-good movie and — while it might not be the most critically acclaimed movie ever made — it for sure has a special place in my heart.
It was more so the experience of watching the movie than the movie itself that draws me back to watching this almost every year.
I remember only watching this movie during the holidays, and the rest of the year, it would go back to its resting place with all the other VHS tapes at my house.
This movie should have been a one-off, but sadly the Hollywood greed took over and ruined the characterizations that were made in the first film.
I try to pretend all of the sequels do not exist and that the nicely written ending is where Scott and the rest of the cast’s stories end.
Scott evolves from a scrooge-like character to the epitome of Christmas itself and, as a bonus, heals the relationship with his son.
While the dynamic between Scott and his son plays out beautifully on screen, I can’t help but think that the rest of the characters in the movie are forgettable and the actors playing them could be switched in and out.
Looking back on the film now as an adult, the concept of the movie is in fact quite morbid.
To become Santa, the previous Santa has to die and the elves seemingly just move on with their life like nothing happened.
This is not the sort of movie that one should examine too closely and should just be taken at face value.
I rate movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn, with five being a masterpiece and one being the worst movie ever made.
“The Santa Clause” is 4.5 buckets of popcorn for being an interesting take on an iconic holiday figure.
I would for sure recommend watching this movie with the entire family to get in the Christmas spirit.
