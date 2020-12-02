Catching up on movies: 'The Santa Clause' an interesting take on an iconic holiday figure

This movie is the true definition of a feel-good movie and — while it might not be the most critically acclaimed movie ever made — it for sure has a special place in my heart.

It was more so the experience of watching the movie than the movie itself that draws me back to watching this almost every year.

I remember only watching this movie during the holidays, and the rest of the year, it would go back to its resting place with all the other VHS tapes at my house.

This movie should have been a one-off, but sadly the Hollywood greed took over and ruined the characterizations that were made in the first film.

I try to pretend all of the sequels do not exist and that the nicely written ending is where Scott and the rest of the cast’s stories end.

Scott evolves from a scrooge-like character to the epitome of Christmas itself and, as a bonus, heals the relationship with his son.

While the dynamic between Scott and his son plays out beautifully on screen, I can’t help but think that the rest of the characters in the movie are forgettable and the actors playing them could be switched in and out.

Looking back on the film now as an adult, the concept of the movie is in fact quite morbid.