Catching up on TV: 'WandaVision'

I was not the biggest fan when Disney and Marvel announced that one of the first Marvel shows that would appear on Disney Plus would be “WandaVision.”
I, for one, was confused that the character Vision would be one of the mainstays of the show considering his fate in the “Avengers: Infinity War.”
Another aspect that was off-putting to me was the premise that the show would be styled as a sitcom.
The first two episodes premiered together on the streaming service and it was not the biggest attention-getter in some ways.
That is what I thought at first glance, but now that the show is reaching its end, all the seemingly slow-paced episodes make sense.
The show stars Elizabeth Olson as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision.
The show is placed after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and before the events of “Spiderman: Far from Home.”
For the first several episodes, the show models itself in the film style of American sitcoms starting in the 1950’s all the way to the most recent decade.
From “The Dick Van Dyke Show” all the way to “Modern Family,” this show takes inspiration from several iconic shows in terms of presentation.
“WandaVision” is the epitome of what I call slow burn, meaning it takes a while for the show to make an impact but when it does, the show hits on all cylinders.
This show is immensely different from anything else Marvel has put out for the general public. This could be a turnoff for the average Marvel fan, but I assure the reader that if you stick around, the wait will be worth it.
In the age where shows drop all their episodes at once on streaming services, “WandaVision” took the approach of releasing one episode per week.
Admittedly, this method was frustrating because I am so used to binge-watching entire shows in a day and the end credits for each episode became my biggest enemy each week.
I think the one episode per week actually worked in the favor of “WandaVision” because in between each episode the community of fans got together and crafted theories for the next upcoming episodes.
I personally would watch several videos everyday analyzing episodes and presenting theories. I even crafted my own guess as to what will happen next.
This show does a great job of bringing back folks into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after nearly a year without any new Marvel content.
I have experienced the full emotional experience while watching “WandaVision” from tears of joy to the laughing out loud at the beautifully executed episodes.
With the high quality of production for each episode comes the unfortunate reality that the episodes are short and, in some cases, they are way too short.
I suppose I understand the cost of production would be too high per episode if the run time were increased.
I just want more and more of the show.
“WandaVision” perfectly recreates classic sitcoms and made me ask my mother if certain parts of episodes remind of her shows she used to watch back in the day.
This show perfectly sets the stage for what is next for Marvel and I look forward to what is in store for Disney+.
The upcoming slate of Marvel and Star Wars TV shows makes Disney+ the clear number one streaming service around.
Movies and TV shows that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “WandaVision” earns a five out of five buckets of popcorn for reminding me how great the Marvel Cinematic Universe truly is.