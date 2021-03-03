Catching up on TV: 'WandaVision'

“WandaVision” is the epitome of what I call slow burn, meaning it takes a while for the show to make an impact but when it does, the show hits on all cylinders.

This show is immensely different from anything else Marvel has put out for the general public. This could be a turnoff for the average Marvel fan, but I assure the reader that if you stick around, the wait will be worth it.

In the age where shows drop all their episodes at once on streaming services, “WandaVision” took the approach of releasing one episode per week.

Admittedly, this method was frustrating because I am so used to binge-watching entire shows in a day and the end credits for each episode became my biggest enemy each week.

I think the one episode per week actually worked in the favor of “WandaVision” because in between each episode the community of fans got together and crafted theories for the next upcoming episodes.

I personally would watch several videos everyday analyzing episodes and presenting theories. I even crafted my own guess as to what will happen next.

This show does a great job of bringing back folks into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after nearly a year without any new Marvel content.