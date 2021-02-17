Country music star Kylie Frey performs at Bushwacker's

Rising country music star Kylie Frey graced the stage at Bushwacker’s Saloon and Dance Hall Thursday for a live performance.

Frey hails from Louisiana and was a rodeo queen at the age of 14. Her photo as rodeo queen appeared in Vogue magazine. At age 15, she was the state champ of goat tying at the Louisiana State rodeo.

She has five consecutive No. 1 hits on the Texas Regional Radio Chart and recently broke records as the fastest-rising female to reach No. 1 on the chart with her single “Spur of the Moment.”

She has also appeared on USA Network’s Real Country, where she was handpicked by Shania Twain.

Despite the recent success, Frey said she still gets nervous from time to time performing in front of people.

“You know people are out there in the crowd and you know, a lot of times they pay to be there and you want to take their mind off of whatever they’re going through or you want to make them laugh and make them cry,” Frey said.

She said her style of music can be all over the map but it all boils down to her being a storyteller.

“It’s not a rock and roll show all the time but it is a fun ride,” Frey said.