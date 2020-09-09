Early voting applications are on their way to all Nebraska voters

LINCOLN — Early voting applications are on their way to all registered voters in Nebraska, Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Thursday.
“For voters who have concerns about voting at the polls in November, an early ballot request for a mail-in ballot is a good option,” Evnen said. “Anyone who wishes to vote early should request their ballot as soon as possible.”
Some counties, including Douglas, Lancaster, Sarpy, Adams and Phelps, already were planning to send applications to their residents. The Secretary of State’s announcement means all other Nebraska voters will get an application from the state, as was done for the May primary election.
The first ballots will be mailed Sept. 28 to voters requesting an early ballot. The deadline to request an early ballot is Oct. 23.
The U.S. Post Office recommends that people return mailed ballots by Oct. 27. Voters can track mailed-in ballots once they are returned on the Secretary of State’s website.
Nebraska law requires absentee ballots to be received by the end of Election Day — postmarks are irrelevant.
Polls also will be open in Nebraska for people to vote in person for the general election on Nov. 3.
