Election Commission begins mailing early voting ballots

The Sarpy County Election Commission mailed more than 35,000 early voting ballots Monday. An additional 10,000 will be mailed on Friday.
To date, more than 46,800 voters have requested to vote early.
Ballots will be mailed daily as additional requests are received and verified.
The deadline to request an early voting ballot is 6 p.m. Oct. 23.
Voters can return their ballots in a number of ways, including via mail (postage required), in person at the
Sarpy County Election office, or by using one of the six secure election drop boxes located across the county.
Drop box locations include 1003 Lincoln Road, Bellevue (Bellevue Public Library parking lot)
• 215 Enterprise Drive, Gretna (McKinney’s Food Center parking lot)
• 7701 S. 96th St., La Vista (La Vista Police Department parking lot)
• 153 S. First St., Springfield (one block south of Springfield Community Center)
All ballots must be received by the Sarpy County Election Commission, either at the office or at one of the drop box locations, by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Early ballots cannot be returned at polling sites on Election Day.
Early in-person voting will start Oct. 5 at the Sarpy County Election Commission office.
Sarpy residents should call 402-593-2167 with any questions related to early voting.
