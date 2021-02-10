Financial Focus: Put tax-smart investing moves to work

• Be a “buy and hold” investor. Your 401(k) and IRA are designed to be long-term investments, and you may face disincentives in the form of taxes and penalties if you tap into them before you reach 59 ½. So, just by investing in these retirement accounts, you are essentially pursuing a “buy and hold” strategy. But you can follow this same strategy for investments held outside your IRA and 401(k). You can own some investments – stocks in particular – for decades without paying taxes on gains. And when you do sell them, you’ll only be taxed at the long-term capital gains rate, which may well be less than your ordinary income tax rate. But if you’re frequently buying and selling investments you’ve held for one year or less, you could rack up some pretty big tax bills, because you’ll likely be taxed at your ordinary income tax rate.

• Be prepared for unexpected taxes. Mutual fund managers are generally free to make whatever trades they choose. And when they do sell some investments, they can incur capital gains, which may be passed along to you. If this is a concern, you might look for funds that do less trading and bill themselves as tax efficient.