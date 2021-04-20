Financial Focus: You’ve got more time to fully fund IRA

What if you own a small business or, like many people this past year, struck out on your own and became self-employed? Business owners who file as sole proprietors also have until May 17 to contribute to, or open, a SEP IRA. (You might qualify for an extension until Oct. 15.) An SEP IRA is similar to a traditional IRA in that contributions are tax deductible and earnings grow tax deferred. For the 2020 tax year, you can contribute the lesser of 25% of your compensation or $57,000. However, special rules govern the maximum deductible contributions, so consult with your tax advisor before finalizing the amount you put in. Also, keep in mind that your estimated taxes for the first quarter of 2021 will still be due on the original April 15 date.

There’s one more area in which the new tax-filing deadline offers you an opportunity: “recontributions” to your retirement plans, such as your IRA and 401(k). In 2020, withdrawal rules were loosened for these accounts for individuals financially affected by the pandemic, and if you took money out, you could spread the taxes over three years. However, during that time, you can recontribute all or part of the withdrawals. And any money you do recontribute before the tax filing deadline of May 17 (or later, if you get an extension) can be excluded on your 2020 tax return, possibly reducing your taxes. So, your recontribution can provide you with more money in your retirement accounts and a tax break today.