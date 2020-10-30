From the archives

Greetings from all of us at the Frank & Velma Johnson Ralston Archives Museum.
The museum has been under-going some updating and changes: painting, new carpeting and a new work area was designed and has been installed.
New showcases were ordered and they have arrived plus some other items to make the Museum more archival safe.
There is still more work to be done but you will see many changes as much will be new or rearranged to give a new refreshing look to the Archives Museum.
Thanks to LaDonna Johnson for her generous gift which allowed us to make these changes and update the Archives Museum, which bears her parents name.
As always, the Ralston Archives is looking for historical information on anything in Ralston.
The Ralston Historic Preservation Commission & the city is having a study done of the old buildings in downtown Ralston.
We are finding very little information on the building next to Maria’s, 7632 Burlington St.
Did you know this street was originally called Mechanic Street and of course it was a dirt road?
In the spring of 1908, there was a contest to name Ralston streets.
First prize went to Charles W. Dady for naming Main Street and he received a lot in Ralston as his prize.
Second place went to Jessi Campbell for providing the name of Mechanic Street and he received $50.
There were no prizes for the other winners who named Oakwood, Maywood and Highland Streets.
The most unique name suggested was “Notslar” which is Ralston spelled backwards.
If you know or have information about businesses in the 7632 Burlington Street building anytime, please call Jan Gorman at 402-331-1657 or City Hall at 402-331-7766.
Also, what do you remember about the Old Granary?
Does anyone remember what was located where the Old Granary is today before the Old Granary was there?
Do you remember what businesses were in the Old Granary and when?
How about what was in the north end before Bushwackers?
Do the names Spaghetti Bender, R.C. Tetley, Cowboy’s Firewater & Vittles, Rush Street, Silver Dollar Saloon, or The Mill Room jog your memory or bring back some memories?
Bushwackers opened in 1988.
2020 has been unlike any year in our memory. We are so grateful to all of the essential workers who protected us while many of us stayed home.
Your jobs are not easy and you are so appreciated. And you are still working hard to protect us.
Thank you to the heroes who keep helping us: doctors, nurses, cleaners, garbage collectors,firemen, police officers, EMT’S and so many others who help protect us.
I feel for all who came down with COVID-19 and my deepest sympathy to the families of all whom lost a loved one.
My heart is heavy for all of you.
Watch for news of our new reveal when it is safe. Stay safe and stay well.
— This column was sent in by Jan Gorman, president of the Archives Museum board of directors.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!