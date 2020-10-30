From the archives

Greetings from all of us at the Frank & Velma Johnson Ralston Archives Museum.

The museum has been under-going some updating and changes: painting, new carpeting and a new work area was designed and has been installed.

New showcases were ordered and they have arrived plus some other items to make the Museum more archival safe.

There is still more work to be done but you will see many changes as much will be new or rearranged to give a new refreshing look to the Archives Museum.

Thanks to LaDonna Johnson for her generous gift which allowed us to make these changes and update the Archives Museum, which bears her parents name.

As always, the Ralston Archives is looking for historical information on anything in Ralston.

The Ralston Historic Preservation Commission & the city is having a study done of the old buildings in downtown Ralston.

We are finding very little information on the building next to Maria’s, 7632 Burlington St.

Did you know this street was originally called Mechanic Street and of course it was a dirt road?

In the spring of 1908, there was a contest to name Ralston streets.