Glow Church to help those in need get food

Glow Church in Ralston is about to join other churches in its “Within Reach” network to give back to the community.

The week of Sept.20, through the 26, all of the churches in the “Within Reach” network have pledged to take on various activities around to help improve the community.

Activities include neighborhood cleanups, blood drives and flood mitigation.

Glow church will be working with the Mercy Chef organization.

Mercy Chefs was initially founded to bring food assistance to disaster relief zones such as hot meals to hurricane zones or meals to firefighters fighting the wildfires out West.

After the cares act was passed, Mercy Chefs were able to get money from the USDA for the farmers to table act. They have been providing food relief assistance for COVID-19 stricken areas.

The farmers to table act includes fresh food items like milk, cheese, butter, fresh produce through vegetables, fresh fruits and whatever is available in season.

On Sept.26 at Ralston High School in the morning from 10 a.m. to noon, Glow Church is partnering with Mercy Chefs to distribute boxes of fresh produce to anybody in the community in need.