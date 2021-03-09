Library Column: Appreciating the warm weather

I can’t tell you how much I have been loving this warmer weather! More for my daughter, Rori, then for myself.
If we are all stuck in the house all day, Rori starts to go a little crazy. When I was on maternity leave, I had Rori (almost a two year old) and Gus, a newborn. Normally, Rori is trying to hang on me while I am trying to feed Gus.
Usually one of the only ways I can get her peeled off me while I am trying to feed him is by putting on either Mickey Mouse or Elsa. One day as I was feeding Gus, I thought to myself that it was awfully quiet. I’m sitting on my couch, looking around, and Rori is nowhere in sight. AND it’s silent.
Scary silent. I get up to try to look for her, and find her in the kitchen coloring my white tile floor with an orange marker. Thank goodness she only got to her washable markers so that orange marker washed right off my tile.
As you can see, Rori NEEDS to be able to get outside or do activities. It was such a blessing this last weekend to be able to go on walks and play in our backyard. The more we are outside, the less chance my kitchen floor will turn into a rainbow.
We started our ZOOM storytimes last week, and I was so happy to “see” all the kiddos’ faces again. Last week was National Paper Bag Princess Day.
The Paper Bag Princess was written by Robert Munsch in 1980. This story is the complete opposite of the majority of classic fairytales. A fierce dragon burns down Elizabeth’s castle and captures her fiancé, Prince Ronald. With nothing on her but a paper bag dress she made, she defeats the dragon by her wits alone. This is a great story about women empowerment which is perfect as this week we celebrate International Women’s Day. So last week we read stories about not your iconic princesses, made a paper bag dragon and a paper bag crown.
This week’s storytime is all about…underwear! I love doing underwear themed storytimes because it always makes the cutest giggles from the kiddos. You won’t want to miss it. Email justineridder@ralstonlibrary.org for your ZOOM invite. We meet everything Thursday at 9:30 AM for stories, songs and giggles.
We still have a few of this month’s adult and teen crafts. You can make your own bunny rabbit to decorate your home. It’s a no-sew project made with a sock, rice, and other miscellaneous materials. No reservations needed for this craft. It’s first come, first serve.
We have started our 2021 Summer Reading Program fundraising. Our Summer Reading Program is not made possible without the amazing sponsors in our community. Because of the library’s limited budget, we cannot afford to offer incentives, prizes and guest speakers without the sponsors’ help. If you know of any businesses that would be interested in being one of our sponsors, they can contact me at justineridder@ralstonlibrary.org for more information. I would like to thank the following sponsors that helped support our Summer Reading Program last year…
Aksarben Cinema — Amazing Pizza Machine – Casey’s — Debra Joy Groesser Fine Art – The Durham Museum – Edward Jones/Jim Goodman – First State Bank – Great Western Bank – Joslyn Museum – Lacey & Associates, CPAs, P.C. — Lauritzen Gardens – Omaha Storm Chasers – P & A Management – Hillcrest Landing – Pet Supplies Plus – QuikTrip — Ralston Optimist Club – Runza – Upstream – Vala’s Pumpkin Patch.