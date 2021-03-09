Library Column: Appreciating the warm weather

I can’t tell you how much I have been loving this warmer weather! More for my daughter, Rori, then for myself.

If we are all stuck in the house all day, Rori starts to go a little crazy. When I was on maternity leave, I had Rori (almost a two year old) and Gus, a newborn. Normally, Rori is trying to hang on me while I am trying to feed Gus.

Usually one of the only ways I can get her peeled off me while I am trying to feed him is by putting on either Mickey Mouse or Elsa. One day as I was feeding Gus, I thought to myself that it was awfully quiet. I’m sitting on my couch, looking around, and Rori is nowhere in sight. AND it’s silent.

Scary silent. I get up to try to look for her, and find her in the kitchen coloring my white tile floor with an orange marker. Thank goodness she only got to her washable markers so that orange marker washed right off my tile.

As you can see, Rori NEEDS to be able to get outside or do activities. It was such a blessing this last weekend to be able to go on walks and play in our backyard. The more we are outside, the less chance my kitchen floor will turn into a rainbow.

We started our ZOOM storytimes last week, and I was so happy to “see” all the kiddos’ faces again. Last week was National Paper Bag Princess Day.