Library Column: Get involved with Baright

Reading this column implies that you have either stumbled upon it and taken interest or you are a patron of the Ralston Baright Public Library.

If you are a strong library advocate, a regular user, and live in Ralston there may be a bigger opportunity for you! The Library Board of Trustees is accepting applications for a new member. The Library Board is responsible for looking out for the well-being of the library by; being active in the community, working together with the director to establish policies, advocating for the library, developing and supporting the library mission, and much more.

Meetings are held for the Library Board to work together and discuss how to better the library. If you live in Ralston and love our library, apply to be a member of the Board!

You can also get more involved in the library socially by joining book club and discussing literature with likeminded individuals. All the books are based on requests and interests from the group. Every month on a Monday evening the book club meets via Zoom, though we hope to get back to in-person meetings come summer time.