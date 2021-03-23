Library Column: Get involved with Baright

Reading this column implies that you have either stumbled upon it and taken interest or you are a patron of the Ralston Baright Public Library.
If you are a strong library advocate, a regular user, and live in Ralston there may be a bigger opportunity for you! The Library Board of Trustees is accepting applications for a new member. The Library Board is responsible for looking out for the well-being of the library by; being active in the community, working together with the director to establish policies, advocating for the library, developing and supporting the library mission, and much more.
Meetings are held for the Library Board to work together and discuss how to better the library. If you live in Ralston and love our library, apply to be a member of the Board!
You can also get more involved in the library socially by joining book club and discussing literature with likeminded individuals. All the books are based on requests and interests from the group. Every month on a Monday evening the book club meets via Zoom, though we hope to get back to in-person meetings come summer time.
Not a library user, but someone who cares to get involved locally? Donate blood at the April 16th Blood drive here at the library! The blood bus will be here from 10am-4pm, and you can schedule your appointment now online through the Red Cross online portal. We are glad to be a location for the Red Cross Blood Drive and have consistently filled all available donation slots, so you may want to book yours soon.
It is starting to be beautiful outside and I was talking to Amanda, our Director, about how this library is known for its natural light. Hopefully, we will get lots of sun and warm weather soon. If you are looking for something to do until then come to the library. I’m still encountering some people who didn’t know that the library is open. We are in fact open, and would love to help you find that perfect book! Tell your friends, bring your family, and hang out with a book, your homework, or the newspaper!
Ms. Justine is still having Storytime via zoom if you want to join her and say hi! If you haven’t met our new Director yet you are welcome to call or stop by! I have been ordering lots of new books based on requests from you all, if you want to read a book but we don’t have it, let us know. We’re here for you rain or shine.
No matter what you are doing to be involved here at the library we are grateful and excited to have you here. See you soon Ralstonites!
— Sadie Westfall is an Administrative Assistant at Baright Public Library.