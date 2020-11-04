Library Column: Halbur says 'goodbye'

Overdue fines keeping you from a library visit? The library is waiving $2 in overdue fines for every canned or boxed food item donated at the library.
You can also pay off Ralston parking tickets with the Ralston Police Department this way — every five items you donate pays off one parking ticket. Better yet, all your proceeds will serve Ralston families as the donations will head to Ralston High School’s R-Pantry. (Please, no ramen noodles, glass containers, expired food, dented and damaged cans, or previously opened packages.)
If you’re able to donate blood, please consider stopping by the library on Nov. 18. A Red Cross blood drive bus will be at the library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call us to schedule an appointment or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule one online. We hope you consider giving, as the Red Cross is in dire need of donors.
I would also like to advertise our Fourth Monday Book Club that meets at the library and their next exciting read. Please consider joining this book club, it has a great reading list and even better members. Great discussions are at the heart of every meeting.
If you’re looking for stimulating conversations and willing to try reading new genres, this is the group for you. The next meeting will take place Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss “The 7 ½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton. An altogether unique read, Turton combines mystery with a touch of fantasy that will keep you guessing until the very end. Email sadiewestfall@ralstonlibrary.org for an invitation to the Zoom meeting or call the library for more information.
Last, but not least, I would like to thank anyone I’ve had the chance to meet or work with during my time at the Ralston Baright Public Library.
This is my final article, as my last day at the library was Oct. 27. I will truly miss this community and the experiences that I’ve had here. Thank you all for the wonderful memories and for making Ralston feel like home.
