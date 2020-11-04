Library Column: Halbur says 'goodbye'

Overdue fines keeping you from a library visit? The library is waiving $2 in overdue fines for every canned or boxed food item donated at the library.

You can also pay off Ralston parking tickets with the Ralston Police Department this way — every five items you donate pays off one parking ticket. Better yet, all your proceeds will serve Ralston families as the donations will head to Ralston High School’s R-Pantry. (Please, no ramen noodles, glass containers, expired food, dented and damaged cans, or previously opened packages.)

If you’re able to donate blood, please consider stopping by the library on Nov. 18. A Red Cross blood drive bus will be at the library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call us to schedule an appointment or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule one online. We hope you consider giving, as the Red Cross is in dire need of donors.

I would also like to advertise our Fourth Monday Book Club that meets at the library and their next exciting read. Please consider joining this book club, it has a great reading list and even better members. Great discussions are at the heart of every meeting.