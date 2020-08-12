Library Column

To all my families out there, I had to share a book I recently finished that truly inspired me. It’s called The Read-Aloud Family by Sarah Mackenzie. So of course I understand the importance of reading aloud to children (I’m a librarian). I know that babies and toddlers benefit from us reading to them to learn rhythm, language, along with the special bonding time. I never thought of how important it would be to continue to read to my children after they can read to themselves. I never thought about reading books to my 10-12 year old or how important having book discussions with my high schooler would be. This book really ignited a passion of what I hope to see become a reading culture in my home. The book also has some book recommendations for good read alouds from birth to high school. It’s important to realize that there may be some great books out there, but some of them aren’t always best actually read aloud. It’s also a good idea to investigate good audiobooks. I have heard some amazing audiobooks, and I know that I won’t try to compete with these professionals. I definitely plan on listening to the audiobook BFG by Roald Dahl with my children one day. The narrator was amazing, but there were also fun sound effects throughout it. If you are looking for some inspiration to get this started, please check out The Read-Aloud Family. I promise you will find at least a few tips that you will be able to implement in your home.
The library has a busy couple of weeks ahead of us. Today, Wednesday, we have Reading with Tess online with ZOOM at 9:30 a.m. These sessions have been a lot of fun. Ms. Irene and Tess have definitely missed all the children they used to see, so they have been having fun seeing the kids through the screens. We also have our weekly StoryWalk at Wildewood Park today until 8 p.m.. You will be able to enjoy If I Built a School by Chris Van Dusen. This story will spark some really fun discussion with your children about what they would want to see in their dream school. We will have our weekly StoryWalks at Wildewood Park every Wednesday in August.
Thursday , we will have our ZOOM Storytime at 9:30 a.m. We will be discussing our favorite shoes so please wear or bring your favorite shoes to show off to everyone! You can pick up an extension activity to do at home from the library. Email youthservices@ralstonlibrary.org for all your storytime Zoom invites. Also tomorrow, adults are able to enjoy their monthly Lunch & Learn at noon via Zoom. You will be able to enjoy some fun online trivia! How well do you know your books? Match wits with others in this online trivia game – literature edition. No teams are necessary. You will be playing for bragging rights! Email circulation@cityofralston.com for your ZOOM invite.
The monthly Adult & Teen Make & Take Craft is available today! Pick up the supplies to make your own book page roses. I actually have made these before. They are incredibly easy and turn out so beautifully. The best part of these paper rose, they don’t die. I definitely do not have a green thumb so this is definitely my kind of floral arrangement. You can reserve your kit by emailing circulation@cityofralston.com – you have until the end of next week to reserve and pick up your kit!
So the children in the community had the challenge of making their own “I Spy” creations a few weeks ago. We had them submit the photos of their creations to us along with 10 things for us to find. The staff at the library voted on their favorites. The top five submissions are getting their “I Spy” creations printed and put on yard signs for our community to complete. These signs will be available to the public all week next week outside the library. If you complete them all, you can get your name into a prize drawing. The “I Spy” creations will also be available at next week’s StoryWalk. You won’t want to miss these creative “I Spy” submissions that kids in your community created.
Night Book Club meets on Monday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. This month you can pick up a copy of Bury Your Dead by Louise Penny. This is book six, and possibly the best book, in Louise Penny’s Three Pines Mystery series featuring Canadian Chief Inspector Gamache. Email baileyhalbur@ralstonlibrary.org for your ZOOM invite.
We would like you to save the date for our upcoming blood drive on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The American Red Cross Bus will be here to receive your blood donations. Remember that we are all in this together during these tough times. You can serve by helping save lives. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and search sponsor code “RalstonLibrary” or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Well I hope you all have a great couple of weeks. We are doing our best at keeping you busy!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!