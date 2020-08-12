Library Column

To all my families out there, I had to share a book I recently finished that truly inspired me. It’s called The Read-Aloud Family by Sarah Mackenzie. So of course I understand the importance of reading aloud to children (I’m a librarian). I know that babies and toddlers benefit from us reading to them to learn rhythm, language, along with the special bonding time. I never thought of how important it would be to continue to read to my children after they can read to themselves. I never thought about reading books to my 10-12 year old or how important having book discussions with my high schooler would be. This book really ignited a passion of what I hope to see become a reading culture in my home. The book also has some book recommendations for good read alouds from birth to high school. It’s important to realize that there may be some great books out there, but some of them aren’t always best actually read aloud. It’s also a good idea to investigate good audiobooks. I have heard some amazing audiobooks, and I know that I won’t try to compete with these professionals. I definitely plan on listening to the audiobook BFG by Roald Dahl with my children one day. The narrator was amazing, but there were also fun sound effects throughout it. If you are looking for some inspiration to get this started, please check out The Read-Aloud Family. I promise you will find at least a few tips that you will be able to implement in your home.