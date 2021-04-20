Library Column

Spring is in the air, and here at the Ralston Library, we are ready for the warmer weather.
I want to take the time to introduce myself as the new Director of the Baright Public Library. The last few months have been a whirlwind of activity as I’ve met staff, residents and library patrons.
While I’m new to Ralston and Nebraska, I’ve enjoyed my time learning about the history of Ralston and the apparent love the community has for their library.
I’m so excited to start seeing more faces in the library and to providing programming.
We have all missed seeing our patrons and providing them with great books, computer help, and of course, storytimes. Please come in to introduce yourself and let me know what you would like to see at your public library.
Starting on Friday, April 30th, children and families can join Mrs. Justine at Ralston Park for our annual Arbor Day Storytime at 10 a.m.
While we are not in the clear to go back to complete programming at the library, we will be planning exciting programming out in our local parks this summer, starting with the Arbor Day storytime.
In May, we will have a storytime every Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Ralston Park. Please join her for some stories and a craft. While we gear up for our Summer Reading program, we are also planning exciting adult programming this summer. We will have Tai Chi in the parks and Bingo at the library.
As a sneak peek, we wanted to let families know that this year if you sign up for Summer Reading on June 1st, you will be entered in a raffle to win four tickets to see Baby Shark on June 5th at the Ralston Arena! The library is so thankful to the Ralston Arena for the tickets and for helping in our quest to keep kids and adults reading this summer.
— Amanda Peña
is the Baright Public Library Director.