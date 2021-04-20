Library Column

Spring is in the air, and here at the Ralston Library, we are ready for the warmer weather.

I want to take the time to introduce myself as the new Director of the Baright Public Library. The last few months have been a whirlwind of activity as I’ve met staff, residents and library patrons.

While I’m new to Ralston and Nebraska, I’ve enjoyed my time learning about the history of Ralston and the apparent love the community has for their library.

I’m so excited to start seeing more faces in the library and to providing programming.

We have all missed seeing our patrons and providing them with great books, computer help, and of course, storytimes. Please come in to introduce yourself and let me know what you would like to see at your public library.

Starting on Friday, April 30th, children and families can join Mrs. Justine at Ralston Park for our annual Arbor Day Storytime at 10 a.m.

While we are not in the clear to go back to complete programming at the library, we will be planning exciting programming out in our local parks this summer, starting with the Arbor Day storytime.