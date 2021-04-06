Library Column

Well, I have an official two year old now. Rori turned two last month. When I went into her room when she woke up on her birthday, I asked if it was her birthday. Her response with sparkle in her eyes was…”COOKIES!” Yes baby girl, you get cookies today. This girl loves her sweets, just like her mama.

All she cared about was the cookies, cake and ice cream that she had at her fingertips on that day. She didn’t want to open presents because she was too focused on stuffing more sugar in her mouth! One of her favorite presents was an Eric Carle book. Rori loves the author/illustrator, Eric Carle. She always has. I can’t tell you how many times I have read The Very Hungry Caterpillar, 1-2-3 to the Zoo, and The Secret Birthday Message the past two years. We did decorate the Children’s Room at the library with an Eric Carle theme this spring. Be sure to come and check it out!

Spring is definitely in the air here at the Baright Library. This month’s craft is a DIY spring air freshener. Kick start your spring cleaning by making your own water bead air freshener. Each craft comes with a randomly selected essential oil, but you must supply your own container for the project. This project is available today, April 7th. A limit of two kits per family is allowed. It’s while supplies last so don’t wait too long to stop in to get one!