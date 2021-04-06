Library Column

Well, I have an official two year old now. Rori turned two last month. When I went into her room when she woke up on her birthday, I asked if it was her birthday. Her response with sparkle in her eyes was…”COOKIES!” Yes baby girl, you get cookies today. This girl loves her sweets, just like her mama.
All she cared about was the cookies, cake and ice cream that she had at her fingertips on that day. She didn’t want to open presents because she was too focused on stuffing more sugar in her mouth! One of her favorite presents was an Eric Carle book. Rori loves the author/illustrator, Eric Carle. She always has. I can’t tell you how many times I have read The Very Hungry Caterpillar, 1-2-3 to the Zoo, and The Secret Birthday Message the past two years. We did decorate the Children’s Room at the library with an Eric Carle theme this spring. Be sure to come and check it out!
Spring is definitely in the air here at the Baright Library. This month’s craft is a DIY spring air freshener. Kick start your spring cleaning by making your own water bead air freshener. Each craft comes with a randomly selected essential oil, but you must supply your own container for the project. This project is available today, April 7th. A limit of two kits per family is allowed. It’s while supplies last so don’t wait too long to stop in to get one!
We are happy to announce that we will have Reading with Tess in person again next week. Tess is a standard white poodle who has been trained to be a therapy dog. Tess has been certified by Paws for Friendship INC. Her owner’s name is Ms. Irene. They have stayed in contact with us here at the library with their monthly ZOOM storytimes, but they are extremely excited to see kiddos again. Tess is a non-judgmental friend who won’t laugh at you if you make a mistake or stumble over a word. Reading with her helps young readers build confidence and have fun with reading! Tess will lie down next to you and enjoy the story right along with you! We will have Reading with Tess on Wednesday, April 14th from 3:30-4:30 PM. You can register for a fifteen minute time slot with Tess. Only one family at a time is able to read to Tess. Check out our website to register for a time slot, or give us a call for more information!
We will be hosting another Blood Drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, April 16th from 10 AM to 4 PM via the American Red Cross Bus. All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from antibody-positive donations may help current COVID-19 patients in need. You can schedule your lifesaving appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org with the sponsor code “RalstonLibrary.”
Well I hope everyone had a great holiday weekend last week. We are all really excited about spring officially being here and the nice weather. I love listening to audiobooks on my walks with my kiddos. They usually don’t mind my adult audiobooks, but every once in a while I am demanded to listen to Elsa on our walks. Remember that you can checkout eAudiobooks onto your phones so you can listen to them everywhere! If you are looking for a good eAudiobook, I highly recommend anything by Liane Moriarty. I love her books, and her audiobooks are almost always narrated by Caroline Lee (one of my favorite narrators).
We hope to see you all soon either here at the library or at your local park enjoying those audiobooks!
— Justine Ridder is the youth services librarian at Baright Public Library.