Our new Director, Amanda Peña, and the Assistant Director/Youth Service Librarian, Justine Ridder, will be writing the Baright Public Library column soon/again!
It will be exciting for you to hear from them on the goings on at the library and Justine’s quirky stories. But, I will still get to write some of these articles occasionally, and so I want you all to get to know me a bit more too.
Some of you may know that I used to be the Teen Specialist for the library. It was a blast to run around planning activities and help with the annual children’s events. I get my creativity from all the free spirits in Colorado and my determination from the hunters up north in Minnesota, I grew up in both states before moving to Nebraska and developing my desire for public service and civic engagement.
Reading and crafting aren’t the only things I enjoy though. When I am stressed I like to cook, and the library has a great selection of cookbooks. The Official Dungeons and Dragons Cookbook “Heroes’ Feast” looks like a really interesting one! Recipes like cherry bread, honey drizzled cream puffs, dwarven mulled wine, and more interesting ideas that look really delicious. I am always a sucker for honey or cheese, so I will try any recipe that contains one of those ingredients.
When I am reading I love books that contain historical war references, strong female leads, dystopian novels, and biographies that are more philosophical. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey has peaked my interest because of the philosophical aspect. Here’s a blurb from the back cover about the book, and if it peaks your interest place it on hold with your library card:
“Hopefully, it’s medicine that tastes good, a couple of aspirin instead of the infirmary, a spaceship to Mars without needing your pilot’s license, going to church without having to be born again, and laughing through the tears. It’s a love letter. To life. It’s also a guide to catching more greenlights—and to realizing that the yellows and reds eventually turn green too.”
I haven’t read it yet, but I already resonate with the idea of “catching more greenlights”.
When I am not cooking, reading, crafting or adventuring, I am working here. Stop by and see what I love so much about this library! You could also check out the monthly adult craft I put together, it’s available the first week of each month; the children’s craft activity and story time video that are available every week; book club for adults; resources to help you make a budget; and of course the computers to help you achieve your goals! If you don’t feel like coming in you can always use the live chat on our webpage to talk directly to a librarian.