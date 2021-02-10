Our new Director, Amanda Peña, and the Assistant Director/Youth Service Librarian, Justine Ridder, will be writing the Baright Public Library column soon/again!

It will be exciting for you to hear from them on the goings on at the library and Justine’s quirky stories. But, I will still get to write some of these articles occasionally, and so I want you all to get to know me a bit more too.

Some of you may know that I used to be the Teen Specialist for the library. It was a blast to run around planning activities and help with the annual children’s events. I get my creativity from all the free spirits in Colorado and my determination from the hunters up north in Minnesota, I grew up in both states before moving to Nebraska and developing my desire for public service and civic engagement.

Reading and crafting aren’t the only things I enjoy though. When I am stressed I like to cook, and the library has a great selection of cookbooks. The Official Dungeons and Dragons Cookbook “Heroes’ Feast” looks like a really interesting one! Recipes like cherry bread, honey drizzled cream puffs, dwarven mulled wine, and more interesting ideas that look really delicious. I am always a sucker for honey or cheese, so I will try any recipe that contains one of those ingredients.