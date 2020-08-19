Movie Review: 'Aquaman' hardly makes a splash

I have reviewed good movies and bad movies but this week I watched a film that was just average.
‘Aquaman’ was an average movie at best but was not bad enough for me turn the television off right away.
I was the never the biggest Aquaman character fan, more of a Spiderman and batman person myself.
So going into to this movie I had very low expectations for a character that is best known for being able to talk to fish.
I will say the highlight of this movie is Aquaman portrayed by Jason Momoa, who brings his famous Khal Drago physique and does a pretty decent job at making Aquaman cool.
The plot is pretty standard for a superhero film.
Born upon the shores of the surface world, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) discovers that he is only half human, with the other half of his blood being of Atlanteean descent, thus making him the rightful heir to the throne of the undersea kingdom of Atlantis. However, Arthur learns that Atlantis is being ruled by his malicious half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), who seeks to unite the seven underwater kingdoms and wage war upon the surface. With aid from Nuidis Vulko (Willem Dafoe) and the gorgeous Mera (Amber Heard), Arthur must discover the full potential of his true destiny and become Aquaman in order to save Atlantis and the surface from Orm’s evil plot.
Before I dissect the movie I have to say the underwater world looked fantastic- it made me want to go in a submarine and go explore the ocean depths.
Like I said earlier, Mamoa does a great job of playing Arthur Curry the titular Aquaman. Mamoa has an intimidating physical presence that makes an otherwise lame character a force to be reckoned with.
I felt the chemistry between Aquaman and Mera, portrayed by Amber Heard was real and helped make the latter parts of the movie go by easier.
I do not know how a mythical race like Atlanteean can speak English right off the bat but with these kinds of movies the less you think about them the better they will be.
Too bad I think about movies every week so I have to see what makes up the good, the bad and the ugly of ‘Aquaman.’
The villains and side characters are the weakest parts of the movie for me. Two of the characters even near identical theme music playing in the background when introduced and also have the same motion for when they take off their helmets.
For a superhero movie to really thrive the villain needs to be compelling and the villains in this one are so generic that they might as well be background characters. The costumes for the Atlanteean soldiers are so bad that I felt the costume budget for this movie was just enough for them to go to party city and grab a few bits and pieces.
If I wanted to see horrible costumes I would just watch power rangers with my nephews on a Saturday morning.
The soundtrack itself is okay. There was a scene where Aquaman battles his foe in a literal ring of fire and I felt there was a missed opportunity to have Johnny Cash’s ring of fire playing in the background.
Also some movies that are over two hours feel like they go by super-fast. ‘Aquaman’s runtime of over two hours made me feel every minute, constantly checking how much of the movie was left.
All in all there were certainly more things I did not like about ‘Aquaman’ than what I enjoyed. But for some reason I can’t bring myself to say I hate this movie.
Maybe because the ‘Justice League’ movie was such a disaster that this movie by being average was good enough for me.
Movies that are reviewed by me will be on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. “Aquaman” earns a three out of five buckets of popcorn for being an average film.
