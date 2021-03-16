Omaha Bar Association hosts annual essay contest

Omaha area eighth-graders are invited to compete in the Omaha Bar Association’s annual Law Day essay contest.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Rule of Law in Our Country.” Cash prizes of $175 for first place, $150 for second and $125 for third are offered.

The first place winner will be asked to read their essay in a special video shared with the Omaha legal community.

Essays should be 200 to 250 words. They will be judged on originality, content, neatness and spelling. Include your name, school and social studies teacher.

Email submissions no later than April 10 to lawday@omahadailyrecord.com.

For more information, visit omahadailyrecord.com/essaycontest.

