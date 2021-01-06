Outdoor notes: Fishing rule changes Nebraska anglers should know about

Nebraska anglers need to be aware of fishing regulation changes that took effect this weekend.
The changes:
Smallmouth bass: Big Elk Lake (WP 7) and Portal Lake (WP 6), Sarpy County reservoirs under construction in 2020, will each have a smallmouth bass daily bag limit of two and a 12-inch maximum length limit to protect larger smallmouths.
Yellow perch: Big Elk Lake and Portal Lake will each have a yellow perch daily bag limit of five.
Muskellunge and tiger muskellunge: Pelican Lake on the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge will have a muskie and tiger muskie daily bag limit of three, including not more than one fish 34 inches or longer. There is also a possession limit of three for those species at Pelican Lake.
Northern pike: Hershey I-80 Lake Wildlife Management Area will no longer have a 34-inch minimum length limit in place on northern pike. Statewide regulations will apply (daily bag limit of three, including not more than one fish 34 inches or longer).
No live baitfish: The following areas have been added to the list of waters where no live baitfish may be used or possessed: Rock Creek Lake State Recreation Area in Dundy County, Avocet Wildlife Management Area in Grant County, Wilbur Reservoir in Saline County, Big Elk Lake in Sarpy County and Portal Lake in Sarpy County.
Crane Lake: Fishing will be permitted at Crane Lake on Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge during daylight hours from Nov. 1 through Feb. 15.
Applications being accepted
Applications for multispecies Super Tag and Combo lottery permits are now being accepted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
The Super Tag lottery permit will be valid for one elk of either sex, one antelope of either sex, one deer of either sex and two turkeys (only toms and bearded hens may be taken in the spring). One permit will be authorized for residents only, and one permit will be authorized for residents/nonresidents. People may apply for the residents-only permit once a year for $25. People may apply for the resident/nonresident permit multiple times a year for $10 per application.
The Combo permit will be valid for one antelope of either sex, one deer of either sex and two turkeys (only toms and bearded hens may be taken in the spring). One permit will be authorized for residents only, and one permit will be authorized for nonresidents only. Qualified people may apply multiple times per year for $10 per application.
These multispecies lottery permits will be valid in 2021 and 2022 in open seasons with the appropriate weapons. Winners of these permits will require a Habitat Stamp.
Applications must be received by Game and Parks by 5 p.m. (11:59 p.m. if applying online) July 2. Visit outdoornebraska.org to apply.
Birds and Books
Educators of preschool-age children are invited to the virtual “Birds and Books” educator workshop Jan. 19, which focuses on using literature to teach science concepts.
This free workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Participants will receive bird-related and science-focused lesson ideas, bird-related books, a Birds of Nebraska Field Guide and two hours of approved in-service time.
Registration is required. See the calendar event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.org.
Nebraska is home to more than 450 species of birds. For more information, contact Jamie Bachmann at jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov.
Virtual series
Game and Parks is hosting a new virtual series designed for preschoolers. The free Nature Tails will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, starting Jan. 12.
Each week, Game and Parks outdoor educators from across the state will kick off nature-themed sessions by reading a children’s book tailored to the theme. Afterward, educators will lead a quick activity for children and their families. The themes:
Jan. 12: mammals
Jan. 19: making observations
Jan. 26: owls
Feb. 2: groundhogs
Feb. 9: seeds
Feb. 16: wintertime fun.
No preregistration is required. To participate, visit bit.ly/NatureTails. For more information, contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.